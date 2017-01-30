Tennessee Vols Morning Report: J.P. Prince Stranded, Football Injuries, Hubbs, Lady Vols at USC

J.P. Prince stranded, football injuries, Robert Hubbs, and the women Tennessee Vols at South Carolina lead the Volunteers news for Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

Coming off the weekend, there is a ton of Tennessee Vols news to bring you for today. And while many people turn to sports to escape the drama of real-life, the two mixed together on Rocky Top.

After a retaliation against Donald Trump’s controversial executive order, former Tennessee basketball player J.P. Prince grabbed headlines.

That’s the bad news of the weekend.

However, there is some good news to bring you. Even sticking with Tennessee basketball, one player earned recognition that he deserves.

And then there’s excitement for the Lady Vols in a big game tonight.

Oh, and football is still going on, as recruiting continues and spring is just around the corner.

Let’s start, however, with the dramatic news of the weekend.

J.P. Prince stranded in U.A.E. – Phil Kaplan, Knoxville New Sentinel

Former Tennessee basketball player J.P. Prince has been stranded in the United Arab Emirates after Iran’s decision to ban U.S. Citizens from entry in retaliation to Donald Trump’s executive order. Prince and Joseph Jones, another U.S. Citizen, play professionally in Iran. Their agent, Eric Fleisher, expressed “very little optimism” about a solution.

A day after his agent said he was stranded in the United Arab Emirates, the former Tennessee basketball player posted an update on Facebookwith photos and video from Dubai, and wrote: “Just living my life! If you ain’t been to Dubai you ain’t been higher than me!” Eric Fleisher, the agent for Prince and Joseph Jones, another American basketball player, told Yahoo! Sports that the two remained in Dubai after Iran’s decision to ban U.S. citizens. Prince and Jones play professionally in Iran.

Robert Hubbs III named SEC Player of the Week – UTSports

After leading the Tennessee Vols to their two biggest wins of the season, the leader of the team, Robert Hubbs III, garnered SEC recognition in the process. He only had 10 points against Kansas State, so it appears his play against Kentucky is what garnered him such recognition.

The Newbern, Tenn., native came up big in UT’s upset victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky last Tuesday. Hubbs finished with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting while adding a team-high seven rebounds. After scoring 15 points in the first half, Hubbs shined in crunch time, helping UT preserve the win with some timely baskets. UK had whittled the Vols’ lead to 68-66 with under four minutes to play, but Hubbs scored five points in the last 3:22—none bigger than his turnaround jumper in the lane that restored UT’s advantage to five with just 1:06 remaining.

Two Vols defensive linemen expected to miss spring drills – Mike Griffith, SEC Country

Tennessee football defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and defensive end Kyle Phillips could both miss spring drills for the Vols. Both players are expected to be huge contributors next year with Vickers already a starter at tackle and Phillips expected to help fill a void left by the losses of Derek Barnett and Corey Vereen.

Vickers and Phillips recently underwent surgical procedures that could keep them out or limit them when Tennessee returns to practice for the spring football session. A source with knowledge of the situation said both players are expected to be 100 percent by the start of fall drills.

Lady Vols to face No. 4 ranked South Carolina on the road Monday – UTSports

Holly Warlick’s team got back on track last week by beating the Florida Gators and Vanderbilt Commodores. However, those are the two worst teams in the SEC. And now they are about to face their toughest test of the year by taking on the Gamecocks.

Tennessee hits the road for the second consecutive game on Monday night in search of its third win over a top-10 team the season, as the Lady Vols face #5/4 South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. The game tips off at 6:02 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. It will also be available online through WatchESPN. Visit WatchESPN.com or download the WatchESPN app to view the game on a computer or mobile device. Dave O’Brien (PxP) and Doris Burke (Analyst) will describe the action between the Lady Vols and the Gamecocks.

This article originally appeared on