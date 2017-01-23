Tennessee Vols Morning Report: Football Recruiting, Charlton Warren, Baseball, Tennis

Tennessee Vols football recruiting, Charlton Warren’s background, and baseball and tennis headline the Volunteers updates for Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

We begin our first full work week with Donald Trump as president, and the Tennessee Vols do the same thing with new staff positions in football.

They are also in the midst of a ton of news for their athletic department overall.

An athletic director search is still ongoing, football recruiting is now in its final stretch, and other sports are generating more news, from baseball to tennis to softball.

And basketball season is clearly in full swing. The men and women won their games over the weekend to get back on track.

Today, our news centers around an unfortunate recruiting update, a feature on one of the Vols assistants, and the preview for an upcoming season.

An alternative sport also earned some love. But don’t worry, there aren’t any “alternative facts” to go with it.

Let’s begin with the football news.

Georgia LB switches commitment from Vols to Georgia Tech – Ryan Callahan, GoVols247

The Tennessee Vols just lot out on three-star commitment Jaquan Henderson, who switched from them to the Yellow Jackets. Although it is a loss, it’s not a killer, as the Vols still have a Top 10 class on Rivals and have bigger fish to worry about.

The 6-foot-1.5, 208-pound Henderson had been committed to the Vols for more than seven months, but he spent the past few months taking official visits to a handful of other schools. He was scheduled to return to Tennessee this weekend on his fifth and final official visit but chose to visit Georgia Tech instead.

Charlton Warren brings military background to Vols – Patrick Brown, Times Free Press

After struggling for much of last season, the Tennessee Vols’ secondary appears to have an unconventional coach now in Charlton Warren. His experience in another career uniquely prepares him to lead a football unit as well.

The former Nebraska and North Carolina assistant has a military background. He played at Air Force, then completed his active-duty obligation before returning to the academy to begin his coaching career. “I had a chance to tell them what I’m about and what I want us to be about as a group,” Warren said. “Nothing specific about football — just the mentality, attitude and what I’m looking for in them. Then I gave them a chance to ask me any questions they may have about me and my background. I was in the military for 10 years before I got into coaching, and a lot of their eyes popped out of their head like, ‘What?’”

Baseball season 26 days away – UTSports

The Tennessee Vols are set to begin baseball season less than a month away, a bigger sign than anything else that spring is just around the corner.

To count down to the start of the 2017 season, UTSports.com will profile a player each day on the Vols’ 2017 squad. The countdown began January 18 and will run up until UT’s season opener on February 17 against Memphis at FedEx Park.

Vols women’s tennis completes sweep Sunday – UTSports

The Volunteers (4-0) continued their dominant weekend performance on Sunday with two decisive wins over Wake Forest, 4-1, and Chattanooga, 4-0, at Goodfriend Tennis Center.

Vols men’s tennis loses to Georgia Tech on the road – UTSports

The Tennessee men’s tennis team lost their first road match of the season 7-0 to Georgia Tech on Sunday at Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Vols (4-1) lost a tight doubles point that came down to court 2, and Georgia Tech kept up momentum by winning five of six first sets in singles.

