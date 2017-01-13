Tennessee Vols Morning Report: Early Enrollees Speak Up, Recruiting Continues, Fall Sports

Tennessee Vols early enrollees speaking up, coaches on the road recruiting, and Fall sports rankings lead the Volunteers news for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Happy Friday the 13th everybody. Tennessee Vols fans will tell you that nearly everyday of this decade has felt like Friday the 13th when it comes to the athletic department.

But hey, we’re just getting started on a new year, so maybe things can change.

As we get set to bring you the morning news on Rocky Top, it all centers around football and the Fall.

With Winter sports in full swing and spring right around the corner, football offseason remains the biggest piece of news.

Let’s start by building off of a story we did yesterday.

Vol Report: Early enrollees speak up – UTSports

The Tennessee Vols’ football team had five early enrollees this week from the 2017 recruiting class. They should be ready to go in the spring as Butch Jones gets ready to build his next football team. Here’s the first time we hear from them.

Tennessee freshman spring enrollees Deandre Johnson, Riley Locklear, Will McBride, Shanon Reid and Trey Smith spoke to reporters on Thursday in the Peyton Manning Locker Room at Neyland Stadium. The newest Vols spoke about their decisions to enroll early and why they chose Tennessee.

Tennessee Vols athletics had an awful Fall – Mike Griffith, SEC Country

Based on the Learfield scoring method used to award the annual Director’s Cup, the Tennessee Vols were last in the SEC in Fall sports, a pretty embarrassing stat to have. This is probably not the news most people on Rocky Top wanted.

The only fall sport the Vols’ scored points in was football, assigned a 24th-place finish good for 50 points in the Learfield scoring system. Men’s and women’s cross country failed to garner any points, as did women’s soccer, which registered a 6-6-1 mark in SEC play. Volleyball was even worse, 7-11 in league play with no postseason tournament.

Tennessee football coaches hit the road recruiting – Jesse Simonton, SEC Country

With the dead period over, the Tennessee Vols coaches are back on the road recruiting again. They have a huge weekend coming, and there’s still a lot of work to do. The class is not where it needs to be if Butch Jones is going to keep the program at the level he wants to keep it at. So these final few weeks are crucial.

Despite plenty of staff unrest, Tennessee will have coaches spread across the Southeast, visiting commits and top targets. The Vols will then host a huge contingent of official visitors this weekend, headlined by defensive ends LaBryan Ray and Elijah Conliffe.

