Tennessee Vols Joshua Dobbs, Cameron Sutton Help South Win Senior Bowl

Tennessee football seniors Joshua Dobbs and Cameron Sutton represented the Volunteers as they helped the South defeat the North 16-15 in the Senior Bowl.

Two backups on the 2013 and 2014 Tennessee Vols started the Senior Bowl on Saturday as Josh Dobbs and Nathan Peterman went at it in the first quarter for the South and North respectively.

Peterman won that battle, going 16-of-23 for 153 yards and 1 touchdown.

Dobbs did not play after the midway point of the second quarter, and by that point the South was trailing 3-0. He had also thrown an interception.

However, he had still impressed scouts to a certain degree, going a very efficient 12-of-15 for 104 yards. He also got the South into North territory on three separate drives, although a series of mistakes kept his team from scoring.

In a bittersweet run, he hit O.J. Howard for three consecutive plays at one point.

After he was pulled, Davis Webb came in and led the South to 16 straight points before Antonio Pipkin closed the game.

Still, Dobbs did what he needed to do in the Senior Bowl.

Meanwhile, on the other side for the Vols, Cam Sutton became a star and impressed many scouts.

Despite missing a large portion of the season due to injury, Sutton impressed scouts all week during Senior Bowl prep, and he came away with four tackles in the game.

The South moved him around at nickel, safety, and cornerback, and physical concerns about him maybe being soft were alleviated in the game.

So Dobbs and Sutton came out victorious in the Senior Bowl, and now it’s onto their NFL future.

We’ll see in three months if their play in the game helped their NFL Draft standing. Sutton has a better chance of going early than Dobbs does, but both have a chance of being solid NFL players.

