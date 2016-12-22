Tennessee Titans Can’t Look Past Jacksonville Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in a winnable game on Sunday.

It is the tale of two different teams when Jacksonville meets Tennessee. The Jaguars have lost four in a row, most recently by a point to the Houston Texans. Tennessee is on a roll winning their last four games, most recent was a win off the foot of Kicker Ryan Succop for a 53-yard field goal at Kansas City.

Jacksonville does bring talent into the game with over 300 yards of Offense and just under 100 yards on the ground per game this season. They come into the game after firing Head Coach Gus Bradley.

Quarterback Blake Bortles is not having the best season. He has thrown for over 3000 yards and has 21 touchdowns but the Jags have some issues. The run game is not a good balance with T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory putting up under 100 yards combined on the ground per game.

A few weeks ago, Bortles call the season the ‘biggest nightmare possible.’ Whether it is the young Quarterback’s mechanics that are the issue or that the Defense can specifically sniff out his every move, getting better each game is on the agenda, but it just isn’t happening in 2016.

On the other side, Marcus Mariota in his second season has his team on a Playoff Push, is in the running as an alternate for the Pro Bowl and has thrown for over 3000 yards this season while remaining upright and healthy with an improved Offensive Line.

The Titans are putting up over 370 yards per game and over 140 on the ground with Derrick Henry and DeMarco Murray leading the charge. Tennessee likely needs to win their final two games to get into the Playoffs.

The season finale next week will see the Titans play host to Division Rival Houston. A let-up in Jacksonville will further muddle their playoff chances.

The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars kickoff Saturday at 10am Pacific Time on CBS.

