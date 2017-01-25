Tennessee State to kick off 2017 campaign at Georgia State

(STATS) – Tennessee State is hoping to build on a winning season once it kicks off its 2017 schedule at Georgia State on Aug. 31.

The Tigers announced their new schedule on Wednesday, although the opponent for the John Merritt Classic hasn’t been announced. That game is scheduled for either Oct. 21 or Nov. 4 in Nashville.

Coach Rod Reed’s squad went 7-4 last season – a three-win improvement from 2015. The Tigers were 4-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

2017 Tennessee State Schedule

Aug. 31, at Georgia State

Sept. 9, Jackson State (at Liberty Bowl, Memphis)

Sept. 16, Florida A&M (site TBA)

Sept. 23, at UT Martin*

Sept. 30, Eastern Illinois*

Oct. 7, at Eastern Kentucky*

Oct. 14, Austin Peay* (Homecoming)

Oct. 21, TBA or bye

Oct. 28, at Tennessee Tech*

Nov. 4, TBA or bye

Nov. 11, Southeast Missouri*

Nov. 16, at Jacksonville State*

* – OVC game