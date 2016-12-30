Tennessee Football: Vols RB Alvin Kamara to Declare for NFL Draft

Tennessee football running back Alvin Kamara will declare for the 2017 NFL Draft after two years with the Volunteers, according to sources.

It looks like Alvin Kamara has made his decision. And it’s not one that is too surprising for the Tennessee football fan base.

According to sources on 247Sports, the junior running back will declare for the NFL Draft.

Kamara leaves the Vols after two years with the program. The news broke immediately after they defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 38-24 in the Music City Bowl to finish the season 9-4.

On the heels of Friday’s Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, the Vols’ star running back confirmed he has opted to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Sources extremely close to Kamara confirmed the decision to 247Sports’ Rusty Mansell. Later, sources connected to multiple agencies confirmed the news to GoVols247.

After transferring to Tennessee from Alabama, Kamara became a very productive star. In fact, he may have been under-utilized.

He finishes his career with an average of over six yards a carry and nearly 1,200 yards along with 16 touchdowns. At the same time, he had over 30 receptions for over 300 yards in both seasons and seven total touchdowns.

Kamara nearly left for the NFL Draft after last year but decided to return for another season. He then became the feature back after he returned to health and Jalen Hurd left the team.

With his departure, Butch Jones and Tennessee football are expected to turn to John Kelly as the feature back in 2017.

They also have elite recruits like Ty Chandler coming in next year.

So the running back situation should still be in solid shape, but Vols fans will undoubtedly miss Kamara.

This article originally appeared on