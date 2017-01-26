Tennessee Football: Vols Josh Dobbs, Cam Sutton Draw Attention at Senior Bowl Practice

Former Volunteers Joshua Dobbs and Cameron Sutton are raising NFL scouts’ eyebrows this week as they represent Tennessee football at Senior Bowl practices.

With NFL scouts doing everything they can to prepare for the draft in a few months, a couple of former Tennessee football players appear to be helping their stock.

Former Vols Josh Dobbs and Cam Sutton have separately drawn attention at this week’s Senior Bowl practice, and they did it at different times.

Dobbs mainly alleviated concerns about him on Tuesday, which was a huge plus. According to a report on Scout NFL Network by Scott Kennedy, Dobbs was impressive with his deep ball, which had many questions going in.

Dobbs was showing good zip on his deep out routes without having to muscle up on the ball. An indicator of how the game has changed, Dobbs ran a lot of zone reads with his running backs to take advantage of his mobility. It’s a system he’s comfortable with, having run for 831 yards and 12 touchdowns last year for the Vols.

Kennedy noted this was a big deal since Dobbs already has the raw athleticism that makes him a great fit for today’s game.

And we already know he has the intangibles. So being able to throw the deep ball was a big plus that should improve his stock.

Then there was Cam Sutton. The day after Dobbs alleviated concerns, Sutton made a splash.

According to a report by Wes Rucker on GoVols247, Sutton has been playing all over the secondary and demonstrating his versatility. He said as much to Mike Keith, the Voice of the Tennessee Titans.

Apparently, he’s been playing safety, inside at nickel, and outside. Here’s a quote from him.

“I’m just a versatile player. I’m looking to showcase that throughout the course of the week and just having fun and just competing.”

Of course, Sutton has a lot of work to do. He is coming off of an injury from this past season. He was never at 100 percent after the third game.

However, NFL scouts should have a plethora of information on him. After all, he started for four years for Tennessee football.

And he made quite a few impressive plays.

If you’re betting on who’s more likely to have a successful NFL career, put your money on Sutton.

He’s a complete cornerback whose only concern is a fluke injury from this past year.

Dobbs, meanwhile, is a sleeper pick. But he could be this year’s Dak Prescott or even Russell Wilson from 2012.

He’s got similar talents, and if he goes to a team that’s already good, he could make an immediate impact.

