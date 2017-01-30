Tennessee Football: Vols Fans Give Josh Dobbs a Senior Bowl Gift

Tennessee football gave Joshua Dobbs a Senior Bowl gift as the former Volunteers quarterback helped the South win the game 16-15.

A group of dedicated Tennessee football fans wanted to show Joshua Dobbs their appreciation. And they did by seeing him play one final college game in the Senior Bowl this past Saturday…then giving him a gift.

The family gave Dobbs what looks to be a huge flag with his picture on it in a Tennessee football uniform.

In typical Dobbs fashion, he announced the gift that they gave to him on Twitter.

He also showed his appreciation at the same time.

Here’s what the Tweet said.

I am still blown away by this wonderful gift from Vols fans who traveled to Mobile for the @seniorbowl. Thanks Eli & family!👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/JzFHWxaI0L — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) January 30, 2017



Dobbs had a solid Senior Bowl performance and impressed scouts with his ability to be accurate throwing the deep ball, a major concern they had about him going into the game.

He didn’t lead the South to any points in the Senior Bowl and did have an interception, but he went 12-of-15 on the day, showing his efficiency.

At one point, he completed multiple passes to O.J. Howard, which was obviously extremely bittersweet for many Vols fans to witness.

Like Dobbs, Cameron Sutton also received positive reviews from scouts during the week. Both Tennessee football players are hoping to be selected in the NFL Draft in April.

Depending on where they go, it’s clear that the Senior Bowl play did not hurt their stock.

