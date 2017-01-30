Tennessee Football Recruiting: Vols to Feature National Signing Day Show Online

Tennessee football will host a web show on National Signing Day 2017 on the athletic department’s website. Here is the live stream and info for it.

Can’t get enough of National Signing Day 2017? Tennessee football updates will now be available through another forum outside of ESPN.

UTSports will feature live coverage of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 1 beginning at 7 a.m.

Called EL17E, It will be a live, five-hour show that includes updates on new recruits along with features, highlights, and interviews.

Butch Jones will then come in with a press conference at 3 p.m. E.T. to address the media, according to the report.

Bob Kesling will host the Tennessee Signing Day Celebration in Knoxville presented by First Tennessee Bank at the historic Tennessee Theatre. The sold-out show will start at 6:30 p.m. ET with a live stream on UTSports.com. All of the coverage will be showcased right on the UTSports.com homepage and with responsive optimal viewing on desktops, laptops, tablets and mobile devices.

The show will include an announcement of the new commitments along with interviews with Jones, assistant coaches, and mid-year newcomers.

Then, at 6:30 p.m. E.T., there will be a Signing Day celebration where the coaches talk about each of the newcomers.

You can keep up with all the highlights on the Vols’ social media accounts, including @Vol_Football and @Vol_Photos on Twitter, @Vol_Football on Instagram, Facebook.com/VolFootball on Facebook, and @Vol_Football on Snapchat.

With the potential for one to three more splash commitments, this Signing Day could be exciting for Tennessee football. However, it’s not likely to be as exciting as years past, as most people believe the Vols’ class to be nearly finished.

But it’s still worth following in real time.

