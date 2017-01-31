Tennessee Football Recruiting: Vols Offer Three-Star In-State 2018 WR

With 2017 National Signing Day coming for the Volunteers, Tennessee football offered 2018 Alcoa wide receiver Tykee Ogle-Kellogg.

Tennessee football has a day left before they can complete their 2017 recruiting class, but Butch Jones and the Vols are still looking ahead to 2018.

And on Monday, they offered a scholarship to in-state prospect Tykee Ogle-Kellogg.

Ogle-Kellogg, who plays at Alcoa High School in Alcoa, Tenn., is a three-star prospect on Rivals. But his physical attributes are amazing.

The guy is 6’6″ and 191 pounds already as a junior. If he can put on some weight, he may become an unstoppable wide receiver.

The Vols, the Louisville Cardinals, the South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Missouri Tigers are the only Power Five schools in play for him at this moment.

But that is bound to go up given his frame. You can’t teach that type of height, and it’s not like he doesn’t come from a solid football program in Alcoa.

However, there are some Group of Five teams the Vols will also have to fight off. The Memphis Tigers and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are also going after him.

Memphis in Mike Norvell’s offense would be a great fit for him. But given what happened with Jauan Jennings and Josh Malone this past year, playing wide receiver at Tennessee likely became more intriguing.

The only question now is whether or not Ogle-Kellogg actually has the natural skills to play wide receiver to complement his frame.

The Vols already have two elite recruits for their 2018 class and are off to a much better start than they were for 2017. Both commitments are also in-state guys.

Could Ogle-Kellogg be the third? We shall see.

This article originally appeared on