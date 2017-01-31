Tennessee Football Recruiting: Vols No Longer the Favorite to Land Elijah Conliffe

Tennessee football is now no longer the favorite to land one of its top recruiting prospects for National Signing Day, defensive lineman Elijah Conliffe.

After spending the past couple of weeks as the favorite, the 247Sports Crystal Ball is suggesting that the Vols are a clear-cut second place team now.

The Florida Gators are the favorite for 89 percent of the recruiting experts, while the Vols are just 11 percent.

This would be a huge loss given Conliffe’s ability.

He is a 6’4″ 305-pound defensive tackle who also has the speed to line up at end. If you just go by physical attributes, the guy should be a five-star recruit.

But he is a four-star across all services.

So the next question is, why was there such a quick flip?

There could be a few reasons, obviously.

Maybe Florida made a lasting impression down the stretch. At the same time maybe the Vols are making gains with other defensive linemen, like LaBryan Ray or Aaron Sterling, and a major surprise upset is in play on National Signing Day.

And then maybe those gains are turning Conliffe away due to the issue of playing time.

Hey, we did here about Trey Smith trying to recruit LaBryan Ray last week.

But this is all just hopeful speculation. The more likely scenario is the Vols just lost out on him, or the experts are wrong.

We’ll find out which on is true soon enough.

