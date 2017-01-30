Tennessee Football Recruiting: Three Vols Commits on Parade All-America Teams

Three recruits committed to Tennessee football for the Volunteers’ 2017 class have been named to Parade All-America teams.

Butch Jones has been accused of putting quantity over quality for the 2017 Tennessee football recruiting class, but at least three guys generated national buzz over the weekend.

The 2017 Parade All-Americans included one commit for the Vols on the official roster and two more earning honorable mentions.

Matthew Butler, a three-star defensive end on Rivals committed to the Vols, was the one guy who was named to the official team.

The other two guys who received honorable mentions were Trey Smith, an in-state four-star offensive lineman on Rivals and the star of the class according to most services, and Solon Page III, a three-star outside linebacker on Rivals.

Given the fact that two of the guys on the list were three-stars on Rivals, perhaps Butch Jones is onto something with scouting undervalued talent.

There were a few undecided people who made the list, but none of them are seriously considering Tennessee football.

Butch Jones and the Vols are still working to close the deal with a strong signing class, as right now they have a ton of players in the class but not a lot of star power.

Even if he is finding undervalued guys, he’d still love to make a splash with a couple more signings before National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The Vols are likely to finish at least in the Top 15 across every recruiting service. And if these guys truly are undervalued, maybe it’ll be a Top 10 quality class.

