Tennessee Football Recruiting: Jordan Pouncey Commits to Texas Longhorns Over Vols

Tennessee football lost out on three-star wide receiver Jordan Pouncey on National Signing Day as he chose the Longhorns over the Volunteers.

He reported having a great visit with the Tennessee football coaches and was blown away by the campus, but it wasn’t enough for the Vols to bring home Jordan Pouncey.

The Winter Park, Fla. prospect spurned his top school in his home state, the Miami Hurricanes, and the team with an assistant coach, Larry Scott, that has a direct pipeline into Miami.

Instead, the 6’3″ 182-pound wide receiver is heading to Austin to join new head coach Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns.

Pouncey announced his commitment on National Signing Day just after 1:45 p.m., over 30 minutes after he was scheduled to announce it.

He did a commitment hype video in the process, which seemed like a bit much for a three-star.

Either way, he was the fifth of five major Tennessee football targets to choose somebody else.

Elijah Conliffe did it the night before National Signing Day, and then JaVonta Payton did it that morning.

Aaron Sterling later announced his commitment to South Carolina. LaBryan Ray announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide half an hour before Payton announced his.

Neither one of those were surprises, however, except for how Sterling’s situation was handled.

As National Signing Day continued on, the Vols were stuck at 28 prospects, which is still a lot in a class.

But they were never able to go over that when it came to these prospects.

