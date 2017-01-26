Tennessee Football Recruiting: 5 Remaining 2017 Prospects to Watch for Vols

National Signing Day is less than a week away. With Tennessee football trying to close strong, here are five remaining recruits to watch for the Volunteers.

Tennessee football is averaging the No. 10 ranked recruiting class across most major services. They are as high as No. 9 on Rivals and as low as No. 11 on 247Sports.

However, they are right at No. 10 on ESPN and Scout.

With National Signing Day coming up, the Vols hope to have a strong finish. They already have 28 signees, but there are no five-stars on Rivals committed, and they only have nine four-stars.

So Butch Jones and Co. have a lot of work to do.

Unfortunately for them, with already such a full class, it’ll be hard for them to maintain their spot when the dust settles because they don’t have lots of room to make a splash. Meanwhile, other SEC teams have plenty of room, and some are already ranked ahead of the Vols.

The staff turnover and coaching changes likely don’t help with this.

Still, there are players that the Vols are targeting hard, and they have a chance to nail down a few of them.

As we get set to take a look at those prospects, we are zoning in on targets who are the top mix of talent and likelihood that they could commit to Tennessee.

Some of these might be slightly long shots, but they are real targets with a strong chance to commit to the Vols.

Here’s a look at the top five prospects with a real chance of committing to Tennessee football by National Signing Day next Wednesday.

5

Brad Johnson Defensive End, Pendleton, S.C.

He’s only a three-star on Rivals, but with the losses of Derek Barnett, Danny O’Brien, and Corey Vereen, Butch Jones’s focus down the stretch has clearly been about beefing up the Tennessee football defensive line.

And quality bodies are a big thing.

Johnson is down to South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Tennessee. Although most sources indicate that the Gamecocks are the favorite with the Hokies following, Tennessee still is in as strong of contention as those two.

However, a three-star who the Vols have to fight for is why he is No. 5 on this list. Still, Johnson brings a lot to the table.

Johnson is a two-sided athlete who played running back and defensive end. He showed amazing shiftiness and breakaway speed as a running back, which translates to being an elite pass-rusher as a defensive end.

On the defensive side, Johnson was just that.

The 6’3″ 227-pound prospect was very agile and had rare strength for his slim size. He is definitely a weak side rusher, but he has the potential to be the next Vereen if he commits to Tennessee.

So Butch Jones and Co. would definitely like to bring him to Knoxville. The hard part is Will Muschamp has more to sell with his defensive brilliance, and Justin Fuente has more of a future to sell.

4

Javonta Payton Athlete, Nashville, Tenn.

Javonta Payton is a three-star athlete on Rivals who has the Vols in contention with numerous other schools. However, as a prospect from Tennessee, he belongs on this list.

And as one of the few skill players left that Tennessee football really has a chance to get, he is definitely a guy to watch out for.

With schools like Purdue and Ole Miss in the running, Payton appears to have the Vols and Middle Tennessee as his top two choices. That indicates that he really wants to stay close to home, but it also indicates early playing time is a factor.

And that second factor could hurt the Vols.

However, Payton’s versatility is amazing, and he has unique abilities at wide receiver.

His 6’2″ frame is impressive enough, but he is a great route-runner and can jump over defenders to make catches.

His breakaway speed may be a bit of a concern, but he has all the necessary fundamental tools to be a solid receiver. His tape suggests he is extremely underrated as a three-star.

Tennessee football’s depth at receiver may be a deterrent for him, but after losing Josh Malone and Preston Williams prematurely, the roster is more open this year than we initially thought it would be.

So that gives the Vols a strong chance at this guy.

3

LaBryan Ray Defensive End, Madison, Ala.

This is the top prospect still on the board with a legitimate chance for Tennessee football to grab. LaBryan Ray is a four-star defensive end who could almost immediately step in and replace Derek Barnett.

The 6’4″ 260-pound four-star is the top-ranked player in the state of Alabama on Rivals, and while the Crimson Tide are on his list, the Florida Gators and Tennessee Vols are also on there.

He also just barely missed the list of five-star recruits.

And quite honestly, Tennessee might be his best chance to play early.

After all, a series of injuries and exits leave the rotation much more open this year than it was last year. Florida is not deep in most places, but it is at defensive end. Alabama, meanwhile, is deep everywhere.

However, all sources indicate that the Tide are a clear-cut No. 1 choice at this point, so Tennessee has more work to do if they want to flip his commitment.

The uphill climb to flip Ray is why he is No. 3 on this list and not higher.

Still, his talent is No. 1.

Ray has arguably the best lateral quickness of any defensive lineman ever to come out of high school, making him an extremely elite run-stopper and a guy who could shut down spread offenses.

That unique talent makes SEC teams drool over him, and Tennessee football should not give up on the fight.

2

Aaron Sterling Defensive Tackle, Stone Mountain, Ga.

The perceived depth at defensive tackle for Tennessee football turned out to be a myth after the injury bug seriously hit the Vols last year. As a result, they have been focusing hard on that position this year.

And with one senior and two juniors expected to head the rotation, the Vols have to immediately get to work finding future replacements. As a result, this is the most important position to fill in the class.

Aaron Sterling is a guy they have an amazing chance with.

A four-star defensive tackle on Rivals out of Georgia, Sterling is short at 6’1″, but he is already 260 pounds and could likely increase that. Like Jonathan Kongbo, he has some versatility to him and can line up at end, which makes him a huge asset on the defensive line.

With the loss of the Gaddy twins, Butch Jones only has two defensive tackles committed for the class. Although he loaded up on defensive line this year, Sterling would still have a great chance to immediately step in and make an impact.

There is some disagreement about what Sterling can be, as 247Sports has him as a three-star, but what is clear is he can be a valuable player.

Tennessee is currently in a fight with South Carolina to get him, and while many of the signs lean toward the Gamecocks, the Vols are still right there.

There 50/50 chance to get a four-star defensive tackle is enough to put him at No. 2 on this list.

1

Elijah Conliffe Defensive Tackle, Hampton, Va.

He’s the second-best player on this list but the most likely player for Tennessee football to pick up. In fact, above all else, the Vols and Butch Jones have got to make sure they lock up this four-star defensive tackle to have a solid finish in their class.

Elijah Conliffe is down to Tennessee, Florida, Louisville, and Penn State, but all signs point to the Vols being the clear-cut top choice at this point.

The 6’4″ 305-pound defensive lineman already has the size of a tackle, and he is a four-star across all fronts. But his versatility at his size should make him a five-star.

After all, he has lined up as a defensive end as well and shown himself to be a great pass-rusher in addition to being a run-stopper.

Conliffe could immediately step in as a defensive lineman for the Vols and even compete for a starting job despite the players already there.

The Virginia prospect is a complete player who has vision, quickness, and strength. He needs to work on a few of his spin moves up front, but that will come with coaching.

Overall, this is an elite defensive tackle who has the Vols as his top target. Tennessee being the favorite combined with Conliffe’s status and his talent make him the most important recruit for Tennessee football to keep an eye on ahead of National Signing Day.

Not sealing the deal with Conliffe could be disastrous for Jones’s recruiting class.

But closing with just him could make for a historically great defensive line class this year.

