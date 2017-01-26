Tennessee Football: Is Staff Uncertainty Hurting the Vols in Recruiting?

Tennessee football is in the process of a staff overhaul in the midst of recruiting. Could that be hurting the Volunteers going into National Signing Day.

Within a month since the Vols ended their season, Tennessee football has brought in a new strength coach, a new defensive backs coach, a new offensive coordinator, and a new quarterbacks coach. They lost two other staff members in the process.

Meanwhile, they are still in search of a new athletic director, and more changes are expected as GoVols247 reports that both offensive line coach Don Mahoney and defensive line coach Steve Stripling have contracts expiring next month.

Over the past couple of months, the Vols were hit with a series of de-commitments. Meanwhile, they have had trouble closing in on their top prospects with National Signing Day less than a week out.

Only one elite prospect still appears to have them at the top.

In regards to Stripling, rumors suggest that he was one of many staff members that clashed with defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.

And with Willie Martinez gone, he could be next when you connect all the dots.

Now Tennessee already has an incredible defensive line class with five defensive ends and two defensive tackles already committed.

However, they have taken a hit there as well. For instance, the Gaddy twins were supposed to be elite pickups and de-committed in the middle of November.

Meanwhile, the Vols are still zoning in on defensive linemen as they close out this class, but all of them except one seem to have another team at the top.

It’s a big reason Tennessee football could have trouble making a big splash on National Signing Day next Wednesday.

Elijah Conliffe appears to be the only one that favors the Vols. Aaron Sterling and LaBryan Ray are other top Tennessee targets.

But they seem to be favoring other schools as their top choices.

The offensive line seems to be in better shape with fewer needs and three commitments already, led by elite tackle Trey Smith.

But the drama with Willie Martinez seems to have had an impact.

Tennessee lost athlete C.J. Cotman back at the end of the regular season, and defensive back Bryson Richardson de-committed just last week.

Are the staff changes impacting this? Or are we reading too much into it?

To be fair, it’s more important to get the right staff than to focus on having one good Signing Day. So we are not criticizing Butch Jones for these staff changes.

But it does seem to be impacting the Vols in recruiting. If Tennessee football still finishes with a Top 10 class, Jones will deserve a world of credit as a result.

