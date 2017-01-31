Tennessee Football: Former Vol Jalen Hurd Appears Interested in Ohio State

Former Tennessee football running back Jalen Hurd is still looking for a new school after his departure from the Volunteers. Ohio State is a possibility.

The prized bull of the 2014 Tennessee football recruiting class is still going through the process before finding a place to transfer to.

But he does have some clear places in play.

Jalen Hurd, who transferred out of Tennessee eight games into his junior season in 2016, visited the Ohio State Buckeyes recently.

He took the visit after taking a visit to Cal, according to 247Sports.

According to sources close to the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder, Hurd’s weekend visit to Columbus went well. “He really enjoyed himself,” said one person with knowledge of the recruitment. Hurd also had a really positive trip to Berkeley for his Cal trip and new offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin made a very strong first impression.

Hurd, who was a five-star in-state prospect, is also drawing interest from the Oregon Ducks and Louisville Cardinals. It seems any place is in play.

He will have one more year of eligibility in 2018, but he will have to sit out a year before then because he didn’t graduate.

According to reports, Hurd transferred out of Tennessee after the South Carolina game for multiple reasons, but one of them was that he wanted to be used differently.

Given the fact that he was an elite in-state prospect who was on the verge of breaking the all-time Tennessee football rushing record, the departure was sad for many Vols fans.

The way they felt about him at the time of his departure was the exact opposite of how they felt about him after the Florida Gators game of the same year.

