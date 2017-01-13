Tennessee Football 2016 Recap: Ranking the Top 10 Vols Performers of the Season

Tennessee football’s 9-4 season in 2016 was highlighted by many great players. Here are the Top 10 Volunteers performers from the year.

After an up-and-down roller coaster season, Tennessee football finished in the Top 25 in both polls for the second consecutive season. And the Vols’ 9-4 record signals that they have reached a consistent level under Butch Jones.

Lots of players have been instrumental in helping to restore the Vols back to relevance, and that was particularly true for this year.

As a result, we are going to take a look at the Tennessee football players this year who deserve the most recognition for their contributions to the team. And we’ll also name our defensive and offensive MVPs.

This includes their performances on the field, their intangibles, and their impact on other players’ performances.

All of that has to be taken into account when ranking the best players of a season. Think of this as our season finale for Smokey Points.

These are the final helmet stickers we are going to give out.

The impact players on the Vols cover all three phases of the game. And while there was a disappointing end to the regular season, these guys created lots of great memories.

Lots of these players had to step up beyond what they expected to because of surprising injuries. And they all handled their jobs admirably.

So with a second straight 9-4 season, let’s take a look at the biggest contributors to the Vols this year.

Here are the Top 10 Tennessee football players from the 2016 season.

10 Jalen Reeves-Maybin Linebacker, Senior

He only played in three games this year and tried to go in a fourth, but Jalen Reeves-Maybin has to be on this list for what he did for Tennessee football. After suffering what became a season-ending injury against the Ohio Bobcats, Reeves-Maybin’s off-the-field leadership keeps him on here.

By the way, considering he only played one full game during the year, finishing with 20 tackles and two tackles for a loss is pretty darn impressive.

Anyway, Reeves-Maybin showed his greatness by his decision to return for his senior season and his offseason leadership for the Vols.

Then, when he went down with a season-ending injury, he remained in high spirits and helped his team in every way that he could.

That shows a true leader and a true Vol, and he managed to have a huge impact on the team despite not playing. For that, he still is able to get a spot on this list as one of the Top 10 Vols of the year.

And it’s a spot he definitely earned.

If he could have played the full season, he would have likely been a heck of a lot higher on this list as well. His heart, intangibles and toughness outweigh anybody else’s in all of college football.

9 Cameron Sutton Cornerback, Senior

Jalen Reeves-Maybin on a smaller scale, Cameron Sutton also has amazing leadership qualities and intangibles that helped to galvanize his team.

And like Reeves-Maybin, he likely would have been much higher on this list had he not gotten hurt through the meat of the season.

However, Sutton did play in seven of the 13 games this year and was able to make enough of an impact to be higher on this list. Early in the season, before his injury against the Ohio Bobcats, he was able to shut down one side of the field by himself.

And he had a clutch interception that helped the Vols beat the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

When he came back later in the year, he was the only thing the Vols had on defense. After being decimated by injuries, he kept them from giving up 50 points a game by doing his part on one side of the field.

So he deserves to be on this list as an all-around player, including his abilities as a punt returner, which were still admirable. In the Music City Bowl, he played flawless, as Nebraska never even looked his way.

Sutton is a true Tennessee football Vol for Life and a great leader. Had he been healthy all year, he could have been an All-American. Still, we will recognize him here for the contributions he made when he was on the field.

8 Evan Berry Safety/Kick Returner, Junior

He suffered a season-ending injury late in the year, but Evan Berry still managed to be named All-SEC as a kick returner for the third straight year. That just shows how great of a returner he is, and once again, he was a crucial part of a few Tennessee football victories.

Let’s start with the fact that he had another kick return for a touchdown this year against the South Carolina Gamecocks, even though Tennessee lost that game.

He also averaged 32.9 yards per return this year with 14 kick returns for 460 yards. He helped the Vols control field position in wins against Appalachian State and Florida with nice kickoff returns, and then he did the same thing against Georgia.

But on top of that against Georgia, he had a crucial kickoff return to set up the biggest play of the year for Tennessee football.

Down three with 10 seconds left, Berry fielded a kickoff into Georgia territory and got out of bounds just in time, showing great talent and awareness. It was that return that was able to set up the Vols’ game-winning Hail Mary.

Oh, and Berry also saw some valuable action at safety. So overall, he was a great enough player to once again earn a spot on this list despite that season-ending injury.

7 Dylan Wiesman Offensive Lineman, Senior

Another guy who missed a few games due to injury, Dylan Wiesman was still far and away the best offensive lineman the Vols had this year.

The 6’4″ 310-pound senior lineman was the only consistent performer up front all year who helped carry them through numerous injuries. Jashon Robertson and Brett Kendrick could also get credit here, but Wiesman was the star.

He moved all over the line for Butch Jones and Mike DeBord to fill voids due to injury or lack of production. At some point, Wiesman played tackle, guard, and center.

And he was the one guy who never really made many mistakes, no matter what defensive looks opposing teams threw at the Vols.

It was his play at center that helped the Vols set offensive records in their 49-36 win over the Kentucky Wildcats this year, and his consistency also allowed them to get off to the hot start they had despite all the injuries on the line.

With his play at center, the Vols were dominant and made a habit out of racking up well over 400 yards of total offense.

Tennessee will miss him significantly next year along with his versatility. He was one of the physically and mentally toughest players on the team.

6 Jauan Jennings Wide Receiver, Sophomore

It was definitely a breakout season for Jauan Jennings. After converting from quarterback to wide receiver as a freshman, he was expected to ride the bench as a backup wideout his sophomore season behind Josh Malone and Preston Williams.

But ineffective play by Williams, and an eventual transfer, forced Jennings into the starting lineup. He made the most of that opportunity and showed just how great of a wideout he could be.

Jennings caught an amazing fade touchdown pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies, giving just his first glimpse of what he would become.

Then he had three catches for 111 yards and the go-ahead touchdown reception in the Vols’ huge comeback victory to end their losing streak against the Florida Gators.

He followed that up with the most memorable play in Tennessee football history by catching the 43-yard Hail Mary pass to beat the Georgia Bulldogs.

Jennings finished the year with 40 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns, and he also threw for a touchdown.

As the No. 2 wideout at 6’3″ 205 pounds, Jennings showed himself to be a great team player and an amazing receiver. His athletic ability is amazing, and he has picked up route running very well. He also developed great hands.

The future is great with him at receiver, as he is clearly an amazing playmaker and game changer.

5 Alvin Kamara Running Back, Junior

He ended up taking on an even larger role than Tennessee football fans expected him to, and they already expected him to be a huge playmaker for the Vols.

As a do-it-all back, Alvin Kamara’s decision to return for his junior year was huge for the Vols, but he was not supposed to be the feature back. That title belonged to Jalen Hurd.

Then Hurd quit the team, and the pressure fell on Kamara. He handled it as well as he could have.

Kamara finished the year with 103 carries for 596 yards and nine touchdowns, and he added 40 receptions for 392 yards and four touchdowns.

So he had 988 total yards and 13 total touchdowns. Oh, and he also had 18 punt returns for 184 yards.

Kamara was a huge part of the Vols’ comeback against the Georgia Bulldogs, and he was one of the stars in helping them set offensive records against the Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri Tigers.

He added 77 total yards in the Music City Bowl rushing and passing, showing just how great of an all-around back he is.

But one of the biggest things Kamara developed this year was the ability to pass-block and that showed throughout the time he was on the field. That combined with his leadership, as he became a team captain, make him a Top 5 Tennessee football player of 2016.

4 Corey Vereen Defensive End, Senior

Other Tennessee football defensive linemen have understandably made much bigger news, but Corey Vereen may have been the most underrated contributor to the Vols all season long.

As a senior edge rusher, he showed massive development from his junior year, when he was forced into the lineup to replace Curt Maggitt after only the second game of the 2015 season.

Vereen stepped up this year and only got better as the season went on. With offensive linemen so focused on the other side of the Vols’ line, he made them pay time and time again.

When the season came to an end, Vereen had 36 total tackles, 23 of which were solo, three passes broken up, and five quarterback hurries.

Now come the glorified stats. Vereen finished the year with 11 and a half tackles for a loss, seven sacks, and two fumble recoveries. One of those fumble recoveries was for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs.

What more could you ask for from a defensive end?

The 6’2″ 250-pound lineman was a star all year, and his best games were in two of Tennessee’s biggest wins: against Georgia and against Nebraska in the Music City Bowl.

Yes, he deserves to be this high on the list as a result. He should have been an All-SEC defensive lineman, particularly when you consider that he had to help compensate for how decimated the Vols were at defensive tackle down the stretch of the season.

3 Josh Malone Wide Receiver, Junior

Josh Malone came closer to Peerless Price than any other receiver in Tennessee football history with his ability to dramatically change plays this year. Of course, when we say closer, he still wasn’t close, but that’s not fair to make that comparison.

Anyway, Malone finished the 2016 season with 50 receptions for 972 yards and 11 touchdowns. The most impressive part of his 11 touchdowns is that all but one of them came with the game within one score.

And four of them resulted in lead changes.

So Malone was a game-changer and a guy that Butch Jones could rely on heavily whenever he needed a big play.

The 6’3″ 200-pound wide receiver was Joshua Dobbs’s most valuable target all season long and came through in big game after big game. The only win in which he didn’t have a touchdown reception was against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Malone will be an amazing NFL player and certainly lived up to his five-star billing as a junior wide receiver this year.

He often caught deep passes in traffic and made them look easy, as defenders would simply fall over trying to stop him. It was nearly cartoonish.

And he was a huge part in helping this next guy get so high up on the list.

2 Joshua Dobbs Quarterback, Senior

He didn’t finish his career with the wins he wanted, but Joshua Dobbs will always be the quarterback who returned Tennessee football to relevance. And that’s a huge deal.

At the same time, Dobbs helped the Vols deal with a swath of injuries all season long, and despite so many issues, he single-handedly carried them to a 9-4 record at times. The only two losses that he didn’t play well in were against the South Carolina Gamecocks and Alabama Crimson Tide.

And while he gets a mulligan against Alabama due to all the injuries, the blame for South Carolina mainly lies with Mike DeBord for not scheming well against Will Muschamp’s defense.

In every other game, Dobbs did his job.

He finished in the Top 5 in the SEC in all passing and rushing quarterback stats, often times leading the conference. He should have been first-team All-SEC, a spot that Jalen Hurts stole.

Dobbs was 225 of 357 for 2,946 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions as a passer. Meanwhile, he added 150 carries for 831 yards and 12 touchdowns.

If the wins were there, he would have almost certainly been a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Dobbs had four games with five total touchdowns and two games with four total touchdowns. He also became a very efficient passer and was an amazing leader for Tennessee football all year. The guy showed he has a chance to be a great NFL quarterback.

And he’s definitely the offensive MVP for the Vols.

But if such a spectacular quarterback is not the top player for the team this year, who is No. 1?

1 Derek Barnett Defensive End, Junior

This one was obvious. Derek Barnett etched himself in Tennessee football history as the greatest defensive end ever.

After showing how great he was in two years with 10 sacks each year, the junior entered this season with high expectations. Could he really break Reggie White’s career sacks record at the school in just three years?

Well, with the Vols getting decimated at defensive tackle and linebackers due to injuries and teams with SEC offensive lines focusing on him, the task should have been nearly impossible.

It wasn’t.

Barnett, as always, saved his big plays for the big games.

He had two sacks in their win against the Florida Gators. Then he had two sacks, including a strip-sack that resulted in a fourth-quarter lead-changing touchdown, in their win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Even in their three-game losing streak, he had five sacks, including single-handedly keeping them in the game with three sacks against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

All 12 of Barnett’s regular season sacks came in SEC games, as he tied the record against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Then he had numerous hurries in the Music City Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and should’ve had two sacks, including a forced fumble. But the strip-sack was called back.

Still, with under five minutes to go, he got the sack to break the record in that game.

So Barnett was not just an amazing pass-rusher. He saved his pass-rushing antics for the biggest moments and always rose to the occasion, which is why he was a true All-American.

He finished the season with an amazing 56 total tackles, 40 of which were solo, 13 sacks, 19 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, five passes broken up, 16 hurries, and even an interception.

Barnett is the defensive MVP for the Vols and was the best Tennessee football player of 2016. Tennessee will miss him.

