Tennessee associate athletic director Mike Vollmar resigns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee senior associate athletic director Mike Vollmar has resigned.

The school announced Vollmar’s resignation Wednesday night. Vollmar was responsible for oversight of the Volunteers’ football program as part of the athletics executive staff.

Vollmar said in a statement that he informed new athletic director John Currie of his plans to leave Tennessee ”to pursue other opportunities.” Currie said that ”I appreciate Mike’s impact on the revitalization of the Tennessee football program and his service as a member of the athletics executive staff.”

Vollmar has spent nearly three decades in college athletics. He joined Tennessee’s staff in 2013 after two years as Michigan’s associate athletic director for football. He also worked at Alabama, Syracuse and Michigan State.

His resignation comes less than two weeks after Currie took over as athletic director.