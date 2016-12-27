Temple, Wake look to overcome recent turmoil in Military Bowl (Dec 27, 2016)

Both Wake Forest and No. 24 Temple had to move past upheaval in their programs to get ready for their matchup in the Military Bowl on Tuesday in Annapolis, Md.

In what is an ongoing investigation, Wake Forest acknowledged that former assistant coach Tommy Elrod, who was one of that team’s broadcasters, provided opponents with parts of the Demon Deacons’ playbook ahead of games. Louisville and Virginia Tech acknowledged receiving information from Elrod, while Army was looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, Temple coach Matt Rhule decided to leave the program to take the head job at Baylor. The Owls hired Geoff Collins, the former defensive coordinator at Florida, as Ruhle’s replacement. However, Ed Foley, Temple’s director of football operations, will be in charge for the bowl game.

On the field, Temple (10-3), which won the American Athletic Conference championship, can notch its first 11-win season in program history. Wake Forest (6-6) is looking to capture its first bowl victory and winning season since 2008.

“Temple is an excellent football team,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “They are 10-3 and are No. 3 in the country in total defense and No. 8 in scoring defense. They had five players on defense named all-conference, so that is almost half their defense. Offensively, they are physical and very balanced.”

The Owls are one of the nation’s hottest teams. Temple ended the season on a seven-game winning streak, culminating in a 34-10 victory over Navy in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 3 — also at Annapolis.

Defensive lineman Haason Reddick is a vital cog for the Owls with 9.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss. Temple quarterback Phillip Walker has thrown for 2,899 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Temple players were working to focus on the game despite the earlier uncertainty surrounding the head coaching position. The Owls are playing in a bowl game for just the sixth time, and they would finish the most successful season in school history with a victory Tuesday.

“If you’re a competitor, and you really love to compete and you really love the game of football, then I think you want to leave Temple saying I was one of those guys that was on the team that won 11 games and it had never been done before,” Foley said. “I think that’s a tremendous motivation. That’s one of our motivating factors moving forward. Let’s be the best Temple team ever.”

Wake Forest is led by dual-threat quarterback John Wolford, who has thrown for 1,591 yards with seven touchdowns. He also has 523 rushing yards and six TDs on the ground. Demon Deacons linebacker Marquel Lee was selected to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference second team, while defensive end Duke Ejiofor and safety Jessie Bates III were chose for the third team.

The players and coaches for Wake Forest are embracing the opportunity to play in a bowl game for the first time in almost a decade.

“We are looking forward to it, the bowl whole bowl experience,” Clawson said. “No player on our team has ever experienced a bowl. We want them to enjoy it.

Temple beat Wake Forest 36-0 on Nov. 1, 1930, in the schools’ only previous meeting.