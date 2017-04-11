TCU RB Trevorris Johnson to transfer to Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) TCU running back Trevorris Johnson is transferring to Oregon State for his final season of eligibility.

Johnson will graduate this June with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from TCU. He is expected to arrive in Corvallis in June and will be available immediately as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot, 237-pound back rushed for 789 yards and eight touchdowns in 36 games over his career at TCU, after redshirting as a freshman in 2013.

He ran for a career-best 105 yards in a game against Texas Tech in 2014.

”We are very excited to have someone of Trevorris’ ability, character and focus join our program,” Beavers coach Gary Andersen said. ”He brings a level of maturity to our team on and off the field.”

Johnson plans to pursue a master’s degree in counseling at Oregon State.