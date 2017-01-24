Tayari Venable Commits, No Reward for Washington Husky Recruiting Efforts

3-star Cornerback Tayari Venable Commits to San Diego State University, No Interest In University of Washington Husky Recruiting Efforts

The University of Washington Husky recruiting class lost another prospect when 3-star Cornerback Tayari Venable from Rancho Cucamonga, California committed to San Diego State on Sunday, January 22, 2017.

Venable hails out of Rancho Cucamonga High School and is a 6-foot-0” 162 pound cornerback. He earned a grade of 70 by ESPN and had six offers on the table. While Washington Husky recruiting reps had not yet extended an offer, he had caught their eye.

This is the point in time where players seek to “lock in” offers to the school of their choosing, to ensure they land in a program which they found which aligns with their interests. While Venable had six offers, he was in the mix of up to 15 NCAA Division I schools.

Stats

Venable posted a 4.62 second time in the 40 yard dash, 4.47 seconds in the 20 yard shuttle, 34 inches in the vertical jump, 34 inches in the kneeling power ball throw, and graded 83.73 in SPARQ rating. He joins a 17 member class of San Diego State’s 2017 recruiting class, including another 3-star cornerback Darren Hall out of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Fewer DBs In Running

The move to commit by Venable shrinks the number of possible defensive backs remaining who have garnered interest during the University of Washington Husky recruiting period. Uncommitted DBs include 4-star Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir from Los Angeles, California, 4-star Safety Chaz Ah You from Provo, Utah, and 3-star Safety K.J. Jarrell from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Offers Out

The trio has received offers from Washington, but no word is expected form any immediately. Chaz Ah You will announce his decision on January 26, 2017. While he has received offers from 20 NCAA Division I programs, he has only visited two schools: UCLA on November 18, 2016, and the University of Washington on December 9, 2016.

Running in the Huskies favor is the 2016 season playoff experience, as well as the fact that several Washington players are projected to go early in the 2017 NFL Draft.

We will continue to cover developments as they happen. For the latest, follow our recruiting tracker.

This article originally appeared on