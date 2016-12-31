TaxSlayer Bowl Live Stream: Watch Georgia Tech vs Kentucky Online

Here’s how you can watch the TaxSlayer Bowl online live from EverBank Field in Jacksonville between Georgia Tech and Kentucky on December 31.

Georgia Tech opened its 2016 regular season with a three-game winning streak. It also ended the year with three straight victories. In between, the Yellow Jackets beat Georgia Southern and Duke and lost to teams ahead of them in the ACC standings. The option offense finished tenth nationally in rushing, and was also tenth in passing efficiency. After a down year where they only won three games, Georgia Tech rebounded in 2016 and will be a tough out in the TaxSlayer Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Their opponent in Jacksonville will be a Kentucky team that is bowling for the first time under Mark Stoops. The Wildcats opened the year by losing to Southern Miss at home and following with defeat at Florida. They then turned things around, winning five of their next six to have a shot at the SEC East. Losses to Georgia and Tennessee eliminated the Wildcats from the division race. But Kentucky still managed to go bowling thanks in part to a two-game winning streak at the end of the year that included an upset of interleague rival Louisville.

The two teams will match up for a traditional ACC-SEC showdown at the TaxSlayer Bowl. Originally known as the Gator Bowl, this is the sixth-oldest bowl game in the country. Traditionally this game has usually ended in a blowout, though the past decade has featured some close affairs. Here is how you can watch the TaxSlayer Bowl online.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Start Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Venue: EverBank Field

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Key Matchup to Watch: Field position could go a long way in determining which team walks away from the TaxSlayer Bowl with a win. The numbers indicate Georgia Tech might have the advantage in that regard. The Yellow Jackets rank 17th nationally in punt return average, while Kentucky is outside the top 100 in net punting. If Georgia Tech can shorten the field for its offense, this could fit right in with the game’s traditional blowout narrative.

