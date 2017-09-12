Tampa Classic to be played as scheduled

(STATS) – Florida A&M and Tennessee State announced Tuesday they will meet in the Tampa Classic as scheduled Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The stadium is in a safe, game-ready condition following Hurricane Irma’s pass through Tampa on Sunday.

“We are dedicating this game to first responders and Floridians impacted by the storm,” Florida A&M athletic director Milton Overton said. “All first responders and their immediate family members will be provided with complimentary tickets to the game and donations will be collected on site for the American Red Cross to help Floridians who are still in need of assistance.”

Tennessee State, from the Ohio Valley Conference, is off to a 2-0 start and ranked 22nd in the STATS FCS Top 25. Florida A&M, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, is 1-1.

TSU holds a 29-25-1 series lead.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.