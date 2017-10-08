Tabary, Pratt lead McNeese over Abilene Christian 13-7 (Oct 07, 2017)

ABILENE, Texas (AP) James Tabary threw a touchdown pass, and Justin Pratt ran for 109 yards as McNeese beat Abilene Christian 13-7 on Saturday night.

All the scoring was in the first half. Tabary threw a 22-yard score to Darious Crawley, and Gunnar Raborn kicked 32 and 27-yard field goals for McNeese. Dallas Sealey ran for a 16-yard touchdown to cap a seven-play, 45-yard drive for Abilene Christian early in the second quarter that made it 10-7.

Abilene Christian drove to the McNeese 42-yard line to open the third quarter, but never got closer.

Tabary was 16 of 26 for 175 yards passing. Kent Shelby had 99 yards receiving on six receptions for McNeese (5-1, 3-1 Southland Conference), which finished with 338 yards of offense. The Wildcats (2-4, 2-2) had just 138 yards.

