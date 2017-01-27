Syracuse Football Recruiting: What do the Orange Need?

The Syracuse football squad continues to prepare for National Signing Day. With less than a week to go the Orange still have some work to do.

The Syracuse football team currently has 23 commits in the class of 2017. The Orange are continuing to recruit players as they have more spots open in the class.

Dino Babers was operating in a kitchen with none of his ingredients last season. But by this time next week he’s going to have several new “Dome Dudes” to work with next Fall.

We released the Syracuse football schedule earlier this week and the road looks tough for the Orange. But perhaps with some more pieces, the Orange can end their bowl drought.

While Babers and his staff are targeting new guys they are also doing all they can to hang on to some recruits. In this slideshow we’ll explore some positions of need in the class and which recruiting battles the Orange need to target and win.

Defensive Back

Syracuse has already locked up graduate transfer Devin Butler from Notre Dame. The Orange also have Kadeem Trotter a Safety/Outside Linebacker from Ohio.

Trotter more than likely figures to be a safety with the Orange as he weighs 196-pounds and is a bit undersized. The Orange also have Eric Coley and Allen Stritzinger, two guys that could be featured in the defensive backfield and are listed as “athletes.”

Stritzinger has an offer from Michigan, said that Michigan projects him to be a DB. However, Stritzinger wants to play running back. For that reason I think the Orange staff projects Stritzinger as a running back.

Expect to see Eric Coley in the defensive backfield. The last DB in the class of 2017 that Syracuse must hang on to is Ifeatu Melifonwu. Earlier on in the week, Syracuse.com’s Stephen Bailey reported that Melifonwu is taking a visit to Michigan.

Just touched base with Syracuse DB commit Ifeatu Melifonwu’s HC, Chris McMahon. Melfinowu is visiting Michigan Tues-Thurs, SU Fri-Sun. — Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) January 23, 2017

Melifonwu is a rangy 6-foot 3 and his brother Obi, is currently competing in the Senior Bowl. The Massachusetts native can play both safety and defensive back. He will be a key recruit in this class that Babers and his staff will have a tough time hanging on to until National Signing Day, February 1st.

Defensive Tackle

Syracuse recently picked up a commit from Chris Elmore, a DT from Chicago. Syracuse also received a pledge from Curtis Harper another defensive tackle. He and Elmore are both three star prospects and will be big for the Orange in future years.

But the Orange still may not be done at DT. Shaquille Grosvenor is another guy to look out for. Grosvenor is a JUCO transfer from Mesa CC in Arizona but is originally from New Jersey.

Unlike most JUCO transfers Grosvenor also has 3 years of eligibility left. The 6-foot 2 285-pounder had 24 tackles and 3.5 for a loss this past season. He would be a nice last piece to add up to the front of the defensive line. Next year Steven Clark, Chris Slayton, and Kayton Samuels will all be junior’s and it is important to add some big bodies up front for future years.

Check out Shaq Grosvenor’s highlights here:



Running Back

Gus Edwards a former Doug Marrone recruit and New York native is looking to transfer from Miami and come closer to his home. Syracuse was narrowly beat out by Miami for his services four years ago and now Dino Babers would love for him to come to Syracuse.

It was reported that he was really only considering schools close to home leaving Syracuse and Rutgers along with maybe a few others. Despite this development, Mike McAllister of Scout.com is reporting that Miami is blocking Edwards’ transfer request to Syracuse.

According to McAllister Miami’s AD, Blake James, says that the school has a policy where students cannot transfer to opponents that Miami will play in that upcoming year. Edwards is expected to fight this rule, rightfully so. Syracuse still does have some running back commits in the class of 2017 with Markenzy Pierre and Allen Stritzinger.

The Orange will still return Donte Strickland but getting a grad transfer like Edwards could be game changing. In his three year career at Miami, Edwards has 186 rushes for 977 yards and twelve touchdowns. He is a bull of a running back measuring in at 6-foot 2 and weighing 225-pounds.

Keep an eye out for more signing day coverage. For now these are some names to keep an eye on.

