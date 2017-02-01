Syracuse Football Recruiting: It is time for Dino to shut this writer UP!

It’s finally National Signing Day and one writer says this is the opportunity for Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers to finally shut him up.

And for once I hope that it happens for Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers. Since the moment that Dino Babers left Bowling Green to coach the Orange we have been building up to this.

I wrote several articles about it, the twelve days of Syracuse football, and now the time has finally arrived. I know I know most of you are like what is this guy babbling about?

Well I’m here to tell you. Today is that day we have been waiting for, the culmination of the success of the Orange is the New Fast bringing excitement to the Dome and Dino’s recruiting…It’s NATIONAL SIGNING DAY!

For the uneducated who are saying what’s National Signing Day and why should I care? Well let me tell you: National Signing Day, usually the first Wednesday of February, is the first day that a high school senior can sign a binding National Letter of Intent for college football with a school that is a member of the United States National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

This is the day that the next Ryan Nassib, Dwight Freeney, Marvin Harrison or Chandler Jones commits to Syracuse University.

Now I hear you in the back grumbling ‘success of the Orange is the New Fast’ check out our record?!?! Now I have turned over a new leaf of kindness so I will speak slowly and break it down for you.

Dino Babers has not fulfilled the promise of winning seasons and Bowl victories but with a few exceptions he made every game exciting. Last year we went toe to toe with the best in the country slugging it out until our Jet fueled smart car petered out usually late in the third quarter.

But for those who missed it, this football savant took a mediocre junior transfer from Maryland into a potential first round draft pick and a quarterback from Lake Oswego, Oregon into a legitimate Heisman candidate.

To wrap this up I’m hoping that these youngsters deciding their future have been paying closer attention than the average Orange fan and sign the dotted line to propel Orange back to prominence.

