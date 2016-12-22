Syracuse Football: Non-Conference Slate Finalized For 2017

The Syracuse football team should start 2017 strong after their non-conference opponent was revealed. Plus here’s the rest of the schedule.

Well it’s official. The Syracuse football program has discovered who they’ll play Week 1 of the 2017 non-conference slate.

Not surprisingly it’s a routine cream-puff to pad the stats and get the fans excited for the rest of the season.

Syracuse football will kick off its 2017 season against Central Connecticut State in the Carrier Dome on Saturday, Sept. 2, SU Athletics announced on Thursday.

The Blue Devils went 2-9 last season and 1-5 in conference play. Last year the Orange opened up against Colgate.

The game completes the Orange’s non-conference schedule for next season. After taking on Central Connecticut State, Syracuse will host Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 9 and Central Michigan on Sept. 16 before traveling to Baton Rouge to face LSU on Sept. 23.

As for the rest of SU’s schedule here is to refresh your memory. In ACC play, Syracuse will host Boston College, Clemson, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. SU will play at Florida State, Louisville, Miami and North Carolina State.

A tough slate of games overall for sure, their division always adds to the difficulty.

