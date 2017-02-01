Syracuse Football Live Recruiting Tracker On National Signing Day

It’s National Signing Day for the Syracuse football team and we have all the latest. We will update this throughout the day as new guys commit.

It’s the day we’ve been waiting for since the Syracuse football season ended, National Signing Day. All of last season the narrative was that Orange head coach Dino Babers didn’t have “his guys”.

He was playing with a team full of Scott Shafer’s players, after today, that’ll no longer be the case. National Signing Day is already under way and throughout the day we’ll keep you updated right here on Inside the Loud House.

Some of Syracuse’s legends from today and yesterday will be helping to announce some of the new recruits today. Babers appears to be pulling out all the stops for his first official NSD.

If you’d like to stay in the know on Twitter use the hashtags: #Commit2Cuse and #OITNF. Now lets get started!

SU is adding some beef to their tight end depth chart with the addition of Ravian Pierce (6’3 225 pounds)

Former Syracuse linebacker, Doug Hogue announced fellow JUCO lb, Ryan Guthrie (6’2 215 pounds)

https://twitter.com/Commit2Cuse/status/826764577224392704

