Surprise: Cardinals pick Grambling WR in third round

(STATS) – FCS players so often fly under the radar as they head into the NFL, and that’s especially the case with Grambling State wide receiver Chad Williams.

Williams was a surprise third-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals at the NFL Draft on Friday night in Philadelphia. He was the 98th overall pick, going higher than most prognostications.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound Williams caught 90 passes for 1,337 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior, helping Grambling State go 11-1 with wins in the SWAC championship game and the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl.

He then helped himself on the all-star game circuit, performing well enough at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl to earn a late addition to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Williams is known for having excellent ball skills and being able to shield off defenders well.

“I think with Williams, you’ve got a lot of potential and a lot of big-time plays,” ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said.

Williams became the first Grambling player drafted since 2006 when the Dallas Cowboys picked Jason Hatcher in the third round (No. 92 overall).