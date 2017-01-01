Sugar Bowl Q&A With Auburn FanSided Expert

A Sugar Bowl Question and Answer session with Auburn FanSided expert Jake Mastroianni:

Q: What is the general sentiment among Auburn fans about being matched up with the Big 12 champion Sooners?

A: It’s really hard to say. I think a lot of Auburn fans – and SEC fans were a little shocked that an 8-4 Auburn team made it to the Sugar Bowl. So some fans are just happy to be there, while others feel we kind of back-doored our way in.

As for playing Oklahoma, I don’t think many Auburn fans have given much thought just because we are more concerned with what Auburn team will be playing in the Sugar Bowl. The injuries of quarterback Sean White and running back Kamryn Pettway really derailed the end of our season, and Auburn hasn’t been the same since. So we’re really not sure what Auburn team will be facing Oklahoma.

I know Oklahoma started out the season slow and then ran through the Big 12, and I think our fans are excited to see our defense, which has been the one good constant all year, go up against the Sooners’ high-flying offense.

Q: What are the key factors for Auburn to be able to win the Sugar Bowl game against Oklahoma?

A: The defense will obviously be the key to keeping Auburn in this football game, but it’s the offense for Auburn that will decide whether or not the Tigers will win. The Auburn defense has proven all year that it can slow down anybody, but if our offense doesn’t pick up some first downs and allow our defense to rest then we have no shot.

Against Georgia and Alabama, we went quarters without getting the first downs, and our defense finally got too exhausted.

The key to this game will be whether or not our offense is healthy, and whether or not they can move the ball consistently.

Q: Who are the difference makers for Auburn – on both sides of the ball – who could impact the outcome of the Sugar Bowl game?

A: On offense, it definitely will be running back Kamryn Pettway. The Auburn offense was completely different when he got injured against Vanderbilt. If he’s healthy for this game, then I think Auburn will have a lot of success running the ball and get back to what they did in the middle of the season.

Defensively, I think it will be our cornerbacks, Carlton Davis and Joshua Holsey. Davis entered the season as an All-American-type player, but Holsey has really come out strong and even out-played Davis down the stretch. If those two can shut down Oklahoma’s receivers then it will give our strong defensive line a chance to get to Baker Mayfield.

Q: How well will Auburn match up against Oklahoma’s Four Horsemen: (Mayfield, Samaje Perine, Joe Mixon and Dede Westbrook)?

A: I think we match up pretty well. We have two really good cornerbacks who are capable of shutting down Oklahoma’s receivers. Our linebackers were inexperienced coming into the year, but they’ve gotten better each game and have done a really good job of shutting down the run.

I honestly believe we have one of the better defensive lines in the country with two guys, Carl Lawson and Montravius Adams, who are about to go really high in the draft. Now, who knows how hard Lawson and Adams will go into this game knowing they have a big pay day coming, but if they play at 100 percent, I like our defense’s chances of slowing down the Oklahoma offense.

Q: What is your prediction for the game?

A: It’s really hard to predict bowl games because you never know what the mindset of the players or coaches will be. Yes, it’s the Sugar Bowl and it’s a big game, but in the end it really doesn’t mean much.

At Auburn and for most teams in the SEC, the goal is always to win championships and anything short of that is insignificant. Yes, that sounds arrogant, but that’s become the reality. Before the loss to Georgia, Auburn fans were thinking SEC championship and possibly College Football Playoff. So to be in the Sugar Bowl is somewhat of a letdown.

It’s been proven in the past that when those dreams are crushed like that late in the season, that team tends to not show up in the bowl game (e.g., Alabama in losing to Oklahoma in the Sooners’ last Sugar Bowl appearance in 2014).

Still, if Auburn comes out and plays to its potential – like the Tigers did in the middle of the season when healthy – then I think they can win. It’s just been a while since I’ve seen that Auburn team play, so it’s hard for me to pick them in this game.

Oklahoma 34, Auburn 27

