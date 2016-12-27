STREAM: Watch Cam Akers Commitment Announcement

The #1 player in the state of Mississippi is set to make his college decision public. Watch Cam Akers make his college decision live.

Cam Akers is one of the highest ranked prospects in the country and is possibly the biggest prospect to ever come out of Mississippi.

Akers is currently down to six schools. Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

While those six schools have hats on the table, it appears that it is down to two schools for Akers.

Ole Miss and Florida State are battling for another star-studded recruit.

Will it be #HottyToddy and #HYDR at 7:00pm tomorrow for @thereal_cam3? Find out at https://t.co/WgpRgWbwy0 or on our mobile app! pic.twitter.com/hT0jut93Qg — HS Football Network (@HSFNetwork) December 26, 2016

Here is how you can watch his announcement at 7PM central time. Download the HS Football Network app or visit their website and the stream will be live.

The show will last 35 minutes and will result in Akers making his decision.

The announcement will come live from the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

As of this post, Florida State has a lot of confidence in getting Akers. Could it be false confidence coming from his father or Tim Brewster? Guess we will find out tonight.

Ole Miss sources are thinking that they get Akers, but it has been met with a lot of speculation and hoping from the Ole Miss side of things.

Akers is set to enroll early at his school of choice.

