Straub, Davis lead Southern Illinois to 55-3 win over MVSU (Sep 09, 2017)

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Sam Straub threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns and D.J. Davis ran for two more scores as Southern Illinois routed Mississippi Valley State, 55-3 in the Salukis season opener Saturday night.

Straub hit Hans Carmien with a 17-yard touchdown pass barely two minutes into the game and the Salukis never looked back. Davis broke loose for a 30-yard touchdown run midway through the quarter and Jonathan Mixon punched over from the 1 as Southern Illinois built a 21-3 lead after one quarter.

Daquan Isom finished with 97 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for the Salukis, who finished with 285 yards rushing on 54 total carries. Straub was 12 of 20 passing for 191 yards.

Christopher Fowler was 14 of 23 passing for 165 yards to lead Mississippi Valley State, but the Delta Devils finished with 29 carries for minus-8 yards rushing.

