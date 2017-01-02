StormininNorman Talks Sugar Bowl with FlyWarEagle.com

On Sunday, we posted the answers to questions posed by StormininNorman to Jake Mastroianni, Auburn FanSided expert for FlyWarEagle.com. Today, we reverse field and share the Q&A conducted by FlyWarEagle.com with StormininNorman:

Q: What is the feeling among Oklahoma fans about getting to play Auburn from the SEC in the Sugar Bowl?

A: The Sooner fans are excited to have OU playing in the Sugar Bowl. The Sugar Bowl spot goes to the Big 12 champion (when the Big 12 champion is not in the College Football Playoff), which in the case of Oklahoma marks a sensational finish to a regular season that started out 1-2 and outside of the top 25.

OU has only played Auburn once before (a 40-22 Sooner victory in the 1972 Sugar Bowl). Bob Stoops & Co. like nothing more than going up against an opponent from the SEC. And that goes for the Sooner Nation, as well.

Q: What are the key factors for Oklahoma to be able to win the Sugar Bowl game against Auburn?

A: The No. 1 key for the Sooners to be able to beat Auburn is to establish the run game with the combination of Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon. The running game opens up the field and triggers OU’s passing attack, led by the country’s most efficient passer and completion-percentage leader, Baker Mayfield, and the deep threat posed by Biletnikoff Award winner Dede Westbrook.

Q: Who are the difference makers for Oklahoma – on both sides of the ball -who could impact the outcome of the Sugar Bowl game?

A: The difference makers on offense for Oklahoma are the Sooner version of the Four Horsemen: QB Baker Mayfield, RBs, Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon and WR Dede Westbrook.

On defense, middle linebacker Jordan Evans and DBs Jordan Thomas and Steven Parker are the heavy lifters.

Q: Oklahoma destroyed Alabama in the Sugar Bowl a few years ago. Does that give the fans – the team – any more confidence going into this game?

A: The 2014 Sugar Bowl was a different time and a different team. Only a handful of Sooners who were at that game are on the current roster. Since that Sugar Bowl win, Oklahoma has been beaten twice, and fairly handily, by Clemson in back-to-back bowl appearances. That is more of a motivator going into this game, plus the opportunity to go up against the No. 2 team in the SEC this season, than anything else.

Q: What is your prediction for the game?

A: The key matchup in this game, from my perspective, is the Oklahoma offense vs. the very talented Auburn defense. The unit that wins this battle will determine the outcome. Oklahoma 38, Auburn 30

This article originally appeared on