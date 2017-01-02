Steve Sarkisian will serve as OC in the National Championship

Lane Kiffin has been Alabama’s offensive coordinator for the past three season. Under Kiffin’s leadership the Tide’s offense has soared averaging at least 35 points in each of his three seasons. Recently Lane Kiffin accepted the head coaching position at Florida Atlantic University, due to his new found responsibilities, Nick Saban has decided to replace Kiffin with Sarkisian to remove any distractions.

This is good news for Clemson in my opinion. I understand that Steve Sarkisian is a well respected coach, however, he hasn’t called plays in a live game situation in nearly a year. Sarkisian has not had a chance to get a feel for this offense as a play caller and now he is being asked to call plays in the most important game of the season.

To me this shows that Alabama has some doubt entering the game. Nick Saban is a perfectionist and some part of him felt that his team would be at a disadvantage by letting Lane Kiffin run the offense. Nick Saban has earned the right to be called the best coach in the country. Only time will tell if this was a genius move on the part of Saban or a grave mistake.

The only negative for Clemson is the fact that they have film of Alabama’s offense under Lane Kiffin. Scouting will be difficult because they are not seeing the situational calls of Steve Sarkisian or his tendencies as a play caller. I trust that Brent Venables will have his defense ready to play in this one. Clemson had their best defensive performance of the season in a shut-out of Ohio State. As the old adage goes, defense wins championships.

