Stephen Carr Signs with USC Football on Signing Day 2017

The gem of USC’s 2017 recruiting class is in. Five-star running back Stephen Carr officially signed his letter of intent on Signing Day.

Five-star running back Stephen Carr, the nation’s No. 3 running back according to the 247Sports Composite, originally committed to the Trojans in March of 2015 to become the longest tenured USC commitment and eventual signee in recent memory.

Despite the long marriage, it wasn’t always the smoothest ride. He vaguely opened his recruitment in the spring of 2016, and even took an official visit to arch-rival UCLA on the final weekend before Signing Day to keep USC sweating.

But in the end, the Fontana product is a Trojan, giving Troy an extremely talented back who has the ability to contribute immediately.

The Skinny

Carr, standing at 6-foot and 202 pounds, ranks as the sixth-highest rated running back recruit in the 247Sports Composite dating back to 2000, and the most highly touted since Marc Tyler in 2007.

Though he’ll be the first USC letterwinner from Summit High School, his Trojan connection comes as a product of Ground Zero, led by Armond Hawkins, the father of current defensive back Chris Hawkins.

Where He Fits

With the departure of senior running back Justin Davis, there’s 110 carries to replace in 2017. The Trojans return a host of talent including Ronald Jones, Aca’Cedric Ware and Dominic Davis, along with redshirting freshman Vavae Malepaei.

Look for Carr to compete in fall camp with Malepaei for a spot in the rotation, while his ability as a pass-catcher out of the backfield could play to his advantage for early playing time with Jones and Ware leading the way on the ground.

High School Highlights



He Reminds Us Of…Buck Allen

Despite not having the same kind of top-end speed as a Reggie Bush or C.J. Gable, Carr is hyper-versatile a la Buck Allen as both a physical combo-back comfortable with running inside, and a receiving threat capable of playing out in space and making defenders miss.

