STAT WATCH: Kansas, Stanford backs post top 2 rushing totals

The nation’s top two rushing games had big a big weekend, with Kansas’ Khalil Herbert going for 291 yards on 36 carries against West Virginia and Stanford’s Bryce Love running for 263 yards on 30 carries against UCLA.

Herbert had the best rushing day by a Jayhawk since Tony Sands ran for 396 yards against Missouri in 1991. Love’s 263 yards were second-most in a game in Stanford history behind Christian McCaffrey’s 284 against California last November.

Penn State’s Saquon Barkley had 211 yards rushing and 94 yards receiving against Iowa . His 358 all-purpose yards were a national season high and broke the school record of 341 set by Curt Warner against Syracuse in 1981. Barkley also went over 3,000 career rushing yards.

Miami’s Mark Walton had 204 yards on 11 carries against Toledo. He had 137 yards before leaving the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter. He returned late in the third quarter.

Washington’s Myles Gaskin ran for 202 yards against Colorado.

There have been 15 200-yard performances this season.

Other top statistical feats:

NAVY GOES BY LAND

Navy’s 569 yards rushing against Cincinnati were the most since Baylor rushed for 645 against North Carolina two seasons ago in the Russell Athletic Bowl. The Midshipmen came within 3 yards of the school record set in 2007 against North Texas.

Navy’s 393 yards rushing per game ranks second to Georgia Tech’s 393.7. The Midshipmen have finished no lower than sixth in rushing since 2001.

99 IS MIGHTY FINE

Oklahoma’s Abdul Adams became the 11th player in NCAA history, and first since Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Dixon in 2014, to break a 99-yard touchdown run.

Adams busted loose in the first quarter against Baylor for the longest play from scrimmage in program history. The sophomore set a career high with 164 yards, and the 99-yarder was his first touchdown.

THEY GO ALL THE WAY

Texas A&M’s Christian Kirk and Memphis’ Tony Pollard became the sixth and seventh players this season to return kickoffs 100 yards.

Kirk’s 100-yarder against Arkansas was the Aggies’ first since Coryell Judie went 84 yards for a TD against Baylor in 2010. Kirk also has five punt returns for TDs in his career, and the six returns for scores are most by a player in program history.

Pollard’s 100-yard return against FCS Southern Illinois came after he ran back a kick 99 yards against Louisiana-Monroe in the season opener. Pollard also had a 100-yard kick return against Navy last season.

INTERCEPTION 3X

New Mexico State’s Shamad Lomax intercepted UTEP’s Ryan Metz three times, all in the first half, to set a national season high for picks in a game. Lomas returned one 19 yards for a touchdown.

The sophomore was the first NMSU player with three interceptions in a game since 1995, and the Aggies finished with five against UTEP.

Lomax’s two other career interceptions came in one game, last November against Texas State.

GETTING THE BOOT

South Florida’s Emilio Nadelman tied the national season high with five field goals against Temple. He connected from 44, 28, 25, 37 and 44 yards. He also made four extra points to set a school record with 19 points by a kicker. He’s 8 for 9 on field goals this season.

