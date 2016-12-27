Stacy Coley and Jamal Carter will Play in East-West Shrine Game

Miami Hurricanes Stacy Coley and Jamal Carter have accepted invitations to play in the East-West Shine Game January 21 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Coley just accepted his invitation. Carter accepted two weeks ago. Coley is one of 14 Wide Receivers, or Wideouts, listed on the Offensive roster on the game’s website. Carter is one of 11 safeties listed. Competition is fierce at the postseason All-Star games.

Carter and Coley are one of eight Hurricanes headed to compete for the scouts attention in January. Cornerback Adrian Colbert and fullback Marquez Williams are on the roster for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 21 in Los Angeles.

Cornerback Corn Elder, Offensive Lineman Danny Isidora, Safety Rayshawn Jenkins and Punter Justin Vogel have accepted invites to the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 28 in Mobile, Alabama.

Coley earned All-ACC third team by the coaches and the media this season. He is listed as the sixth best Wide Receiver among Seniors in the Class of 2017 by NFL Draft Scout. Coley is listed as the 16th best Wide Receiver overall and expected to be selected in the third to fourth round according to CBSSports.Com

Coley led the team with 58 receptions and nine receiving touchdowns and was second with 703 yards through the air. Carter tied Shaquille Quarterman for the team lead with 79 total tackles and led the team with 48 solo tackles.

Elder and Isidora are the only other players from Miami projected to be selected in the draft. Elder has improved immeasurably this season and is projected by CBSSports as a fifth round pick and the 18th Cornerback to be selected.

Isidora projects as a sixth or seventh round pick and as the 15th guard taken in the draft. No other Miami players are expected to be picked in the draft. Vogel is listed as the fourth ranked punter per CBS. The top three are projected to be selected between the fifth and seventh rounds. Vogel is expected to be a free agent signee.

The postseason games are important to give the Seniors a change to show their wares in front of dozens of NFL Scouts. The Senior Bowl is unique in that they provide two NFL coaching staffs each season for the game.

The staffs for this year’s game have not been announced. This year’s game will definitely see two new coaching staffs. Former Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Gus Bradley and his staff were in Mobile for the last three seasons. The Cowboys Jason Garrett and his staff were on the other sideline last season.

This article originally appeared on