Sport Illustrated Ranks Washington Husky Recruiting Class 20th in Nation

Despite recent shuffling of commitments, Sports Illustrated ranks the 2017 Washington Husky Recruiting Class as 20th best in the nation

Sports Illustrated released its 2017 rankings of NCAA recruiting classes today. In their release, they have deliberated, and have found the University of Washington Husky recruiting class of 2017 to be the 20th best in the USA.

One week out from National Signing Day, here’s where the team recruiting rankings stand (via @scoutrecruiting) https://t.co/hYGBiKH9yi pic.twitter.com/TggWdA8nvO — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) January 25, 2017

The class has been grading well so far, ranked as high as second in the PAC-12 by USA Today earlier in the week. In that national composite. the Washington Huskies came in as high as 18 in the nation.

The ranking cites the recent commitment of offensive tackle Cole Norgaard, as well as

“none higher on the board than tight end Hunter Bryant, the nation’s No. 2 player at his position. – per Sports Illustrated

Room To Improve

The article does a rather genuine positive outlook for the Washington Huskies class. And so far, there are plenty of very talented players committing to the Huskies this year. However, very talented players remain uncommitted. Here’s a video of some of those stars-in-the-making.

There is a week remaining until National Signing Day. While we keep you abreast of the comings and goings, we are also ramping up to give you up to date information. We not only list the MAIN recruiting targets, we are tracking ALL prospects who have received an offer from UW. As they commit, you not only know how the Huskies are doing, but how the competing is faring as well.

