Spangler feeling at home in Presbyterian return

(STATS) – Presbyterian will play seven home games in coach Tommy Spangler’s return this year, the most in the program’s 103-year history.

Spangler has begun his second stint guiding the Blue Hose, who last season finished 2-9, including 1-4 in the Big South.

After opening at Wake Forest on Aug. 31 and two-time defending Southern Conference champion The Citadel on Sept. 9, Presbyterian will have a six-game home stand. The Blue Hose will host Campbell (Sept. 16), NAIA member Cumberland (Sept. 23), Wofford (Sept. 30), Northeast Conference co-champ Saint Francis (Oct. 7) and their first two Big South games opponents, defending co-champ Charleston Southern (Oct. 14) and Kennesaw State (Oct. 28).

The Blue Hose will finish the regular season with three more conference games, going to Monmouth (Nov. 4) and defending co-champ Liberty (Nov. 11) before they host Gardner-Webb (Nov. 18).

—=

2017 Presbyterian Schedule

Aug. 31, at Wake Forest

Sept. 9, at The Citadel

Sept. 16, Campbell

Sept. 23, Cumberland

Sept. 30, Wofford

Oct. 7, Saint Francis

Oct. 14, Charleston Southern*

Oct. 28, Kennesaw State*

Nov. 4, at Monmouth*

Nov. 11, at Liberty*

Nov. 18, Gardner-Webb*

* – Big South game