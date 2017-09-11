Southern Mississippi dominates Southern U in 45-0 win (Sep 09, 2017)
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Kwadra Griggs threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, Cornell Armstrong returned an interception 46 yards for another score and Southern Mississippi cruised to a 45-0 win over Southern on Saturday night.
Southern Mississippi (1-1) scored most of its points in the first quarter, with Xavier Thigpen recovering a fumble in Southern’s end zone for the first TD of the game. Next, Ito Smith had a 27-yard touchdown run, then Allenzae Staggers hauled in a 20-yard TD pass and T’Rod Daniels broke away for a 49-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0 just under 12 minutes into the game.
Daniels finished with 83 yards on 10 carries and Griggs was 15-of-23 passing.
Also scoring for the Golden Eagles was Quez Watkins with a 26-yard TD catch and Parker Shaunfield had a 28-yard field goal.
Southern (1-1) was held to 140 total yards and had three turnovers.
Darquez Lee and Glendon McDaniel were a combined 10 of 26 for 78 yards passing for the Jaguars.
