South Dakota to face Sooners in 2019

(STATS) – South Dakota will play Oklahoma for the first time on Sept. 7, 2019, Coyotes coach Bob Nielson announced Monday.

The matchup means the Coyotes will face a Big 12 opponent in four consecutive seasons from 2018-21, including season openers against Kansas State in 2018, Iowa State in 2020 and Kansas in 2021.

Last year, South Dakota went 4-7, including 3-5 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, in Nielson’s first season. The Coyotes have an FBS opponent this season, Bowling Green on Sept. 9.