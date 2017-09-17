South Alabama dominates Alabama A&M in 45-0 win (Sep 16, 2017)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Dallas Davis threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns to help South Alabama roll past Alabama A&M 45-0 on Saturday night.

Xavier Johnson punched in two short touchdowns, both in the first half, Gus Nave returned a blocked field goal 83 yards for a TD and Rocel McWilliams recovered a fumble in the Alabama A&M end zone for another score to help notch South Alabama’s largest-ever margin of victory against an NCAA Division I opponent.

Gavin Patterson put the Jaguars on the board midway through the first quarter with a 19-yard field goal.

Filling in for the injured Cole Garvin, who is out with an ankle injury, Davis finished 9 of 12 for 255 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown throw to Sa’Mory Collier. Davis also had a TD pass to Jahmmir Taylor.

The Jaguar defense held Alabama A&M (0-3) to just 172 total yards and recorded its first shutout since 2010.

—

