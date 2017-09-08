Sooners with 11 straight wins since last Ohio State matchup

Some things to watch in the Big 12 Conference in Week 2 of the season:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 5 Oklahoma (1-0) at No. 2 Ohio State (1-0). The Sooners won their 10th Big 12 title last season without losing in league play, but were 1-2 in nonconference games after a three-touchdown home loss to Ohio State. Oklahoma has since won 11 in a row, the nation’s longest winning streak. Now comes new head coach Lincoln Riley’s first big test only days after his 34th birthday. Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield was 19-of-20 passing for 329 yards and three TDs playing a half in a season-opening 56-7 win over UTEP. The only time the Sooners played at Ohio State’s famed Horseshoe was 40 years ago, and they won 29-28 on Uwe von Schamann’s 41-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that is known as “The Kick” to OU fans.

BEST MATCHUP

TCU’s defensive front seven vs. Arkansas running backs. The Horned Frogs are so loaded at linebacker that Ty Summers was moved to end a year after ranking second on the team and in the Big 12 with 121 tackles. The quick emergence of true freshman Chase Hayden (120 yards on 14 carries in his debut) and addition of South Carolina transfer David Williams have given the Razorbacks have three solid runners.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Iowa State has scored non-offensive touchdowns in three straight games. … Baylor QB Anu Solomon will face UTSA for the third time in his career. The grad transfer threw for 460 yards, five TDs and no interceptions in two wins over the Roadrunners while at Arizona. … Peyton Bender’s 364 yards and four TD passing were the best debut ever for a Kansas QB. … Jesse Ertz had three TD passes of at least 55 yards in Kansas State’s opener, a first under coach Bill Snyder.

LONG SHOT

No. 11 Oklahoma State is a four-touchdown favorite, and there should be no surprises Friday night when South Alabama hosts a ranked Power Five team for the first time in its seven seasons playing football in the same stadium as the Senior Bowl each January. The Jaguars beat a Power Five team (at Mississippi State) and a Top 25 team (No. 19 San Diego State) last year, but allowed 531 yards in their opener at Ole Miss. Oklahoma State had 640 total yards and 59 points against Tulsa.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Florida transfer Will Grier starts his first home game as West Virginia’s quarterback when the Mountaineers host East Carolina (0-1). Grier was the Big 12 leader the first week with 423 total yards against Virginia Tech, completing 31 of 53 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns while running for 52 yards in a tough loss.

—

Compiled by AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins in Fort Worth, Texas

—

More college football coverage at http://collegefootball.ap.org/ and www.Twitter.com/AP-Top25