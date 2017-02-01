Social media reactions to BYU football’s recruiting class
Christmas in February. Signing Day is here and BYU football was front and center all day long.
BYU football added a new crop of Cougars today, and BYU fans around the country had their eyes glued to social media.
And for good reason, because BYU football got much better today. All of BYU nation should be excited.
???? @Dlo_Gunter #BYUNSD17 #BYUFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/9rbXZQKV56
— BYU Football (@BYUfootball) February 1, 2017
#SigningDay #BYUNSD17 #BYUFootball https://t.co/dmQ0nORuJe pic.twitter.com/Jq62x3W1zC
— BYU Photo (@BYUphoto) February 1, 2017
One of the first ‘surprises’ of the day came from Lorenzo Fauatea. The three-star defensive end selected BYU over Utah State and Utah.
Lorenzo is heading to @BYU #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/lLhQGtopLw
— Hunter High School (@HHSWolverines) February 1, 2017
Gonna say it again cause it's relevant… living proof that you don't have to LEAVE WVC to get a scholarship ???? it ain't given it's earned????
— Zo Fauatea (@Lavi_LaviBoii32) February 1, 2017
The Family #BYUNSD17 #BYUFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/h8JgQQYp1a
— BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) February 1, 2017
The next surprise of the day came around 8:30 a.m. when BYU announced it had signed Khyiris Tonga. Tonga, a three-star defensive tackle, originally committed to Utah out of high school.
First surprise signing for BYU: Granger High's Khyiris Tonga, a 6-4, 300-pound defensive lineman.
— Jay Drew (@drewjay) February 1, 2017
Khyiris Tonga is a former Utah commit who will compete at OL this fall. He recently returned home from his mission. #BYU #BYUNSD17
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 1, 2017
Behind the scenes from #BYUNSD17 #BYUFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/GqKpyxpvhw
— BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) February 1, 2017
Sitake also made sure former players were getting involved in the process. Some were live at the podium in Provo to announce recruits, while others video called in. A fully-bearded Brett Keisel made an epic appearance.
So this just happened. Brett Keisel's video commit presentation was fairly epic. #BYUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/ApLD7wYnss
— Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) February 1, 2017
"I love what you're doing with the team and I'm SO happy that you're the head coach." – Brett Keisel (fully bearded) to Kalani Sitake
— Lawless Republic (@LawlessRepublic) February 1, 2017
Another big get for @BYUfootball !!! #SigningDay #BYUNSD17 #BYUFootball https://t.co/dmQ0nORuJe pic.twitter.com/1aCAbikgm7
— BYU Photo (@BYUphoto) February 1, 2017
The next big get for BYU football came in around 9:10 a.m. when Alden Tofa announced his commitment. Tofa – a three-star defensive end – chose BYU over Utah, Oregon and UCLA.
Alden Tofa commits to BYU. Big get for Kalani and his staff. Plans on serving mission before playing pic.twitter.com/RrFJBYn0bZ
— Spence (@Spence_Tay) February 1, 2017
West Jordan's Alden Tofa picks BYU over Utah, Oregon in a signing-day ceremony at his school. Big get for Cougars.
— Jay Drew (@drewjay) February 1, 2017
The Cougars got Seleti Fevaleaki around 9:40 a.m. That was a signing years in the making. Kalani Sitake and Ilaisa Tuiaki started recruiting Fevaleaki at Utah.
???? @SeletiFevaleaki #BYUNSD17 #BYUFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/gHvQoCkRa8
— BYU Football (@BYUfootball) February 1, 2017
And the greatest introduction of the day goes to.
. @TheRock … *cough* … @SetemaGali introduces @LangiTuifua on #BYUNSD17!!#BYUFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/3tymioMkHl
— BYU Football (@BYUfootball) February 1, 2017
Yesterday we wrote that a player might be landing a helicopter at LaVell Edwards Stadium to announce his commitment. We thought it was crazy. It was not.
Bird is the word! ???????????????????????? #BYUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/OiI2yvFJwM
— Tim Montemayor (@TheMontyShow) February 1, 2017
Chaz Ah You is likely the one in the helicopter. He’ll be releasing a video through Bleacher Report tomorrow to announce his commitment.
Ay @Rom_Fuga it's not 8 ball pool you can't get a better angle like that hahahah ???? #BYUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/h5xlSDJepn
— Alani Fua (@bigdaddyFUA) February 1, 2017
Overall, BYU football fans should be very pleased with today’s class. It is a deep and talented group of future-Cougars and the future is bright for BYU.
For a full breakdown of the class, click here.
More from Lawless Republic
- BYU football recruiting: Breaking down the Cougars’ 2017 class3h ago
- BYU football recruiting: Commit to land helicopter at LaVell Edwards Stadium?15h ago
- BYU football recruiting: Cougars receive commitment from Mason Fakahua18h ago
- BYU Basketball: Cougars won’t beat Zags, but they might20h ago
- Game against Gonzaga will be a historic one for BYU basketball1 d ago