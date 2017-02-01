Social media reactions to BYU football’s recruiting class

Christmas in February. Signing Day is here and BYU football was front and center all day long.

BYU football added a new crop of Cougars today, and BYU fans around the country had their eyes glued to social media.

And for good reason, because BYU football got much better today. All of BYU nation should be excited.

One of the first ‘surprises’ of the day came from Lorenzo Fauatea. The three-star defensive end selected BYU over Utah State and Utah.

Gonna say it again cause it's relevant… living proof that you don't have to LEAVE WVC to get a scholarship ???? it ain't given it's earned???? — Zo Fauatea (@Lavi_LaviBoii32) February 1, 2017

The next surprise of the day came around 8:30 a.m. when BYU announced it had signed Khyiris Tonga. Tonga, a three-star defensive tackle, originally committed to Utah out of high school.

First surprise signing for BYU: Granger High's Khyiris Tonga, a 6-4, 300-pound defensive lineman. — Jay Drew (@drewjay) February 1, 2017

Khyiris Tonga is a former Utah commit who will compete at OL this fall. He recently returned home from his mission. #BYU #BYUNSD17 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 1, 2017

Sitake also made sure former players were getting involved in the process. Some were live at the podium in Provo to announce recruits, while others video called in. A fully-bearded Brett Keisel made an epic appearance.

So this just happened. Brett Keisel's video commit presentation was fairly epic. #BYUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/ApLD7wYnss — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) February 1, 2017

"I love what you're doing with the team and I'm SO happy that you're the head coach." – Brett Keisel (fully bearded) to Kalani Sitake — Lawless Republic (@LawlessRepublic) February 1, 2017

The next big get for BYU football came in around 9:10 a.m. when Alden Tofa announced his commitment. Tofa – a three-star defensive end – chose BYU over Utah, Oregon and UCLA.

Alden Tofa commits to BYU. Big get for Kalani and his staff. Plans on serving mission before playing pic.twitter.com/RrFJBYn0bZ — Spence (@Spence_Tay) February 1, 2017

West Jordan's Alden Tofa picks BYU over Utah, Oregon in a signing-day ceremony at his school. Big get for Cougars. — Jay Drew (@drewjay) February 1, 2017

The Cougars got Seleti Fevaleaki around 9:40 a.m. That was a signing years in the making. Kalani Sitake and Ilaisa Tuiaki started recruiting Fevaleaki at Utah.

And the greatest introduction of the day goes to.

Yesterday we wrote that a player might be landing a helicopter at LaVell Edwards Stadium to announce his commitment. We thought it was crazy. It was not.

Chaz Ah You is likely the one in the helicopter. He’ll be releasing a video through Bleacher Report tomorrow to announce his commitment.

Ay @Rom_Fuga it's not 8 ball pool you can't get a better angle like that hahahah ???? #BYUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/h5xlSDJepn — Alani Fua (@bigdaddyFUA) February 1, 2017

Overall, BYU football fans should be very pleased with today’s class. It is a deep and talented group of future-Cougars and the future is bright for BYU.

