Snubbed UConn recruit commits to Lafayette

(STATS) – A New Jersey football player who had his scholarship offer pulled by new Connecticut coach Randy Edsall has committed to play at Lafayette.

Ryan Dickens, a senior linebacker from Raritan High School in Hazlet, New Jersey, committed to UConn’s recruiting class under former coach Bob Diaco, but Edsall, who was hired for his second stint with the Huskies on Dec. 28, informed Dickens on Jan. 15 that he longer was being offered a scholarship.

Edsall drew national criticism for the decision, which left Dickens scrambling for a new school shortly before recruits can sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

A handful of FCS schools in the northeast contacted Dickens after he reopened his recruiting. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder told NJ.com on Monday that he has verbally committed to Lafayette and new coach John Garrett after he visited the Patriot League school this past weekend.