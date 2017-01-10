Shrine Game selects Samford WR Hamilton

(STATS) – Record-setting Samford wide receiver Karel Hamilton has been selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 21 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Hamilton, a STATS FCS All-American as a senior, set Samford’s single-season records for receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,389), adding 14 touchdown catches. He ended his career with school records for receptions (279) and receiving yards (3,803), and he tied the career mark for TD receptions (31).

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Hamilton will play for the West squad.

Other FCS-level players in the nation’s longest-running college football all-star game are Charleston Southern offensive tackle Erik Austell, Villanova linebacker Austin Calitro, North Dakota State offensive guard Zack Johnson, Youngstown State defensive ends Avery Moss and Derek Rivers, Drake tight end Eric Saubert, Northern Iowa defensive end Karter Schult (the 2016 STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award winner) and Penn quarterback Alex Torgersen.