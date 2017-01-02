Shannon Sharpe: Another title would make Nick Saban the greatest coach of all time

Nick Saban has been coaching himself out of the considerable shadow of Bear Bryant in Tuscaloosa, and you can make a legitimate argument that Saban – who has unquestionably been the most dominant coach of the modern college football era – is already the best coach in the history of the program. Saban has won four of the seven national titles since 2009 (bringing his personal total to five), and the undefeated Crimson Tide are the favorites to win another next week against Clemson.

According to Shannon Sharpe, Saban’s sustained success with a variety of different staff members makes him the best college coach of all time in any sport.

“It’s amazing… once Dan Mullen’s not calling plays, no national championships [at Florida]. Once Tom Herman is not calling plays, no national championships [at Ohio State].

Saint Nick… ‘[Jim] McElwain, you wanna come here? OK, go ahead. Lane Kiffin, you wanna come? Go ahead. Guess what, Sarkisian? National championship again next year.

Saint Nick is a Mount Rushmore head coach right now. He wins this game, a week from Tuesday, he is the greatest college coach regardless of sport.”

John Wooden (10 titles), Mike Krzyzewski (five titles, most wins in history) and Geno Auriemma (11 titles and counting) are among the college coaches you could also make an argument for, and it’s nearly impossible to compare coaches in the modern college sports climate to those from decades ago – but Saban certainly has a strong case.