Senior Bowl Offers Big Opportunity for Kyle Kalis and De’Veon Smith

The Senior Bowl, the most prestigious college football All-Star game, will have seven Michigan football seniors, including Kyle Kalis and De’Veon Smith.

You can tell that Michigan football is getting more big-time talent by how well the Wolverines are represented at the Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, Alabama.

In all, there will be seven Michigan football players in attendance. Ryan Glasgow, Chris Wormley, Jourdan Lewis, Ben Gedoen, Amara Darboh, Kyle Kalis and De’Veon Smith.

That’s an impressive haul. The number would be even larger had Taco Charlton not turned his Senior Bowl invite down, but still, there will be no shortage of winged helmets.

However, one big development as far as Michigan football fans and players are concerned, was the late addition of Kalis and Smith.

Much like Graham Glasgow last year, who went on to get selected in the third round by the Lions, both Kalis and Smith parlayed impressive showings at the Shrine Game into Senior Bowl invitations.

It’s a big deal. Now, both players can compete against the best and impress scouts even more.

Smith, who has been largely overlooked in the draft process, ran for more than 2,000 yards at Michigan and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. This season, he has 810 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns.

Smith could improve his position at the Senior Bowl by showing off his hands. He caught 34 balls with the Wolverines. If he does that and shows he can pass block, he should easily be drafted.

Kalis can also do well this week. He should have a future as an interior lineman and will have a chance to prove himself in one-on-one’s this week.

While the Senior Bowl Game is Saturday, most of the scouting is done during practice. That starts tomorrow and runs through Friday. Some of it is even covered on NFL Network.

If you are hard up for football, tune in. All the players get coached by NFL teams and it’s an important part of the evaluation process.

Michigan football should have at least 10 players drafted. But these seven can make a name for themselves, especially Kalis and Smith, with a good performance at the Senior Bowl this week.

This article originally appeared on