Latest SEC recruiting news and notes: 5-star safety Hunter ready to commit

The latest recruiting news and notes from around the SEC.

Prospect of the week: Aubrey Solomon

Is it over for five-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon? On Friday before leaving for his official visit to USC, the star out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County said, “This may be my last visit. I may be done.” After returning from L.A. Sunday night, Solomon said the same, and it looks like as of Monday morning that Solomon may not take another official or unofficial visit. The former Michigan commit has made multiple changes in his recruitment before, and he still very well could end up back at Alabama or Georgia one of these last two weekends before signing day, but for now, Solomon says he is down to Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and USC with no more visits and a decision coming signing day. During the dead period, Solomon had Auburn and Florida official visits scheduled for the final two weekends in January, then he canceled those. This may look to be over on the surface, but it is far from that. We will continue to track Solomon by the minute these final 16 days. Alabama is the favorite to land the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country just over two weeks out.

Underclassman of the week: Kearis Jackson

Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County athlete Kearis Jackson has cemented himself as one of the top 2018 prospects in the state of Georgia. Auburn and Tennessee offered the 6-foot, 191 pound playmaker last week and he is closing in on 20 offers. Schools like Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi and others have already offered the junior. Jackson could project as a defensive back, but his future is likely on offense at wide receiver due his ability to make plays with the ball in his hands. It is too early for him to talk favorites, but he could be ready to do that after visits in the coming months.

Prospect on the rise: Ameer Speed

Ameer Speed is a legitimate 6-foot-3, cornerback out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood. He not only has the frame and length coaches covet, but he weighs neatly 200 pounds and he is a track star who has been timed at 4.63 seconds in the 40 yard dash. Speed loves to play press coverage, he is a physical defensive back and he loves to make tackles on the perimeter. The soon-to-be four star is down to Georgia, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon and Virginia Tech. He took an official visit to Chapel Hill (N.C.) last week, he will be in Athens (Ga.) this weekend and then he will finish up with a trip across the country in Eugene (Ore.). Speed plans to announce his decision on signing day.

Visit of the week: Tedarrell Slaton

This young man has been a mystery from day one when it comes to recruiting. Everyone that sees him knows Tedarrell Slaton has the talent and ability to be special on the next level, but he grew up loving Duke because of his love for basketball and he has never made things too clear about who he was eyeing in football recruiting. The five-star offensive guard out of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage is now being recruited to play defensive tackle (his preference) and the Florida Gators are considered the favorites. Slaton has even come out surprisingly and said that Florida and Georgia are his final two schools. He is set to take his official visit to The Swamp this weekend, so can the Gators close the door and get him committed? At this time, that is not likely, at least not publicly, but Scout is not ruling it out. As of Monday, Slaton plans to take an official visit to Georgia the final weekend of January and then decide between to two bitter SEC rival schools after that. This is a big visit for both Slaton and Florida this weekend and Georgia is watching it closely because they hope to get him in Athens (Ga.) as an uncommitted five star right before signing day.

Commitment watch: Devon Hunter

Chesapeake (Va.) Indian River five-star safety Devon Hunter will make his commitment Friday at halftime of his school's basketball game. Hunter, the nation's top safety, will choose between Alabama, Auburn, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech is the favorite, but he had a good visit to Florida this past weekend, and the Gators are a team to watch. The rest of the schools are also making late pushes and with multiple in-home visits this week, it will be interesting to see what happens with the nation's No. 5 prospect.

This article originally appeared on